Moody's assigns Aa1 to Maine St. Hsg. Auth.'s Mort. Purch. Bds., 2020 Ser. D & 2020 Ser. E

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the rating of Aa1 to the $79.310 million Maine State Housing Authority ("MaineHousing," "MSHA," or the "Authority") Mortgage Purchase Bonds, 2020 Series D (Non-AMT) and 2020 Series E (Federally Taxable) (collectively the "Bonds"). Moody's currently maintains a rating of Aa1 with a stable outlook on the Mortgage Purchase Bond program.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long term rating assigned to the Bonds reflects the program's strong financial position resulting from the Authority's active financial management and very strong legal provisions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Authority. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Authority changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the solid financial position and favorable loan performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth in program asset-to-debt ratio and operating revenues.

- Continued maintenance or increases in the current loan portfolio characteristics and performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Severe housing market or economic downturns

- Dramatic shift in the composition of the loan portfolio toward riskier loans

- Management or state government policy changes which would transfer excess amounts of the program funds out of the bond funds, which are not expected in the foreseeable future.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special obligations of the Maine State Housing Authority. The Bonds will be issued under the General Mortgage Purchase Bond Resolution adopted February 4, 1972 and supplemented with a Series Resolution, which authorizes the issuance of up to $400,000,000 in one or more series.

Interest shall be payable on each May 15 and Nov. 15 commencing November 15, 2020.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2020 D Bonds are expected to be used by MaineHousing to (i) finance the making or purchase from certain lenders of interest-bearing obligations secured by mortgages that are a first lien on land and the improvements thereon in the State constituting one-to-four family residences for persons and families of low income, (ii) fund the Housing Reserve Fund, and (iii) the cost of issuance.

The proceeds of the 2020 E Bonds are expected to be used by MaineHousing to (i) reimburse amounts in certain accounts in the bond proceeds fund which were used in the making or purchase from certain lenders of interest-bearing obligations secured by mortgages that are a first lien on land and the improvements thereon in the State constituting multi-family rental housing units for persons and families of low income, (ii) fund the Housing Reserve Fund, and (iii) the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

MaineHousing has established a Mortgage Purchase Program, pursuant to which it is authorized to make loans on single-family (one to four units) or multi-family (more than four units) housing or purchase such loans from banks, life insurance companies, savings and loan associations, mortgage companies, other financial institutions lawfully doing business in the State and the Federal government for the purpose of providing housing for persons and families of low income.

MaineHousing is empowered to, among other things, issue bonds and notes for the purpose of making or providing monies for purchasing mortgages under its Mortgage Purchase Program and for depositing the required amounts in the Housing Reserve Fund.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

