Moody's assigns Aa1 to Mamaroneck UFSD, NY's GO Bonds 2022

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an Aa1 rating to Mamaroneck Union Free School District, NY's $29.3 million School District Serial Bonds - 2022. We currently maintain a Aa1 issuer rating and a Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance outstanding debt will be approximately $72 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects a large and affluent tax base located in Westchester County (Aa1 stable) 23 miles northeast of New York City (Aa2 stable), its low fixed costs, and effective management team. The available fund balance is modest, but is continues to trend positively. Liquidity, remains adequate and provides operational flexibility. Pension and OPEB liabilities are somewhat elevated, but remain manageable.

The rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa1 issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge, as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant increase in fund balance

- Material reduction in long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant depletion of reserves

- Deficit operating performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the district's faith and credit and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service unlimited as to rate or amount. The bonds are further enhanced by the State of New York's commitment to advance available state aid to pay debt service pursuant to the state's Section 99-b intercept program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance the construction of alterations and improvements to school facilities and is a portion of a $49 million capital plan the district will undertake over the next two years.

PROFILE

The district is 23 miles northeast of New York City. The district includes the Town of Mamaroneck, Village of Mamaroneck, and the Village of Larchmont. The district operates six schools and enrolls approximately 5,700 students in grades K-12. The district is primarily a suburb of New York City has commuter rail and major highways providing access to both the city and the larger northeast corridor. The FY2020 population of the district is relatively stable at 28,581.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

