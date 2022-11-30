Moody's assigns Aa1 to Mansfield, TX's CO's and affirms related ratings; outlook stable

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Mansfield, TX's $5 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2023. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the city's Aa1 issuer rating as well as the Aa1 rating on the outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features.

Moody's has also affirmed the Aa2 rating on the outstanding Mansfield (City of) TX water and sewer enterprise revenue bonds, the Aa2 rating on the outstanding Mansfield (City of) TX Municipal Drainage Utility System enterprise revenue bonds, the Aa1 and Aa2 ratings on the outstanding Mansfield Economic Development Corp. senior lien and junior lien sales tax bonds, respectively, and the Aa1 and Aa2 ratings on the outstanding Mansfield Park Facility Development Corp. senior and junior lien sales tax bonds, respectively.

The outlook on the issuer, GOLT, and sales tax bond ratings is stable. Post-issuance the city will have approximately $247 million in total debt outstanding.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907948486 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the strong and growing tax base and economy, a healthy and very stable financial position that benefits from strong and conservative fiscal management. The rating also incorporates above-average debt and pension liabilities that are expected to remain manageable given prudent and extensive planning practices.

The Aa1 rating on the city's general obligation limited tax debt is the same as the issuer rating, reflecting the city's adequate taxing headroom of approximately 515%, which offsets the lack of full faith and credit pledge and inability of the city council to override the statutory limitations.

The Aa2 rating on the water and sewer enterprise revenue bonds reflects a large service area with a diverse and growing customer base supported by a strong local economy and favorable wealth indices. The rating also reflects healthy system characteristics and financial performance, evidenced by ongoing capital investment in the system and strong rate management and planning practices. The rating additionally considers the system's above average debt service coverage and healthy liquidity, which are balanced by the system's relatively smaller size compared to rated peers. The rating further incorporates a manageable debt profile and satisfactory legal provisions.

The Aa2 rating on the municipal drainage system revenue bonds reflects a large service area with a diverse and growing customer base supported by a strong local economy and favorable wealth indices. The rating also reflects healthy system characteristics and financial performance, evidenced by ongoing capital investment in the system and strong rate management and planning practices. The rating additionally considers the system's above average debt service coverage and healthy liquidity, which are balanced by the system's relatively smaller size compared to rated peers. The rating further incorporates a low debt profile and satisfactory legal provisions.

The Aa1 rating on the Economic Development Corp.'s (EDC) senior lien bonds reflects the strong and well diversified economic base with solid growth that is expected to continue over the near term. The rating further incorporates the broad nature of the sales tax pledge, and sound legal structure including a closed lien. The rating also accounts for very strong debt service coverage and a favorable revenue trend with limited volatility. The Aa2 rating on the Economic Development Corp.'s junior lien bonds reflects the strong and well diversified economic base with solid growth that is expected to continue over the near term. The rating further incorporates the broad nature of the sales tax pledge, and satisfactory legal structure. The rating also accounts for healthy debt service coverage and a favorable revenue trend with limited volatility.

The Aa1 rating on the Park Facility Development Corp.'s (PFDC) senior lien bonds reflects the strong and well diversified economic base with solid growth that is expected to continue over the near term. The rating further incorporates the broad nature of the sales tax pledge, and sound legal structure including a closed lien. The rating also accounts for very strong debt service coverage and a favorable revenue trend with limited volatility. The Aa2 rating on the Park Facility Development Corp.'s junior lien bonds reflects the strong and well diversified economic base with solid growth that is expected to continue over the near term. The rating further incorporates the broad nature of the sales tax pledge, and satisfactory legal structure. The rating also accounts for healthy debt service coverage and a favorable revenue trend with limited volatility.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the issuer and GOLT ratings reflect our expectation that the city will continue to benefit from ongoing economic activity and strong governance practices which will maintain a healthy financial position.

The stable outlook on the sales tax bonds reflects our expectation that the city will continue to benefit from ongoing economic activity and strong governance practices that include the maintenance of healthy debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of leverage as a % of revenue (Issuer and GOLT)

- Material increase in reserves as a % of revenue (Issuer and GOLT)

- Materially higher debt service coverage and unrestricted liquidity (enterprise revenue)

- Substantial decline in system's debt burden (enterprise revenue)

- Strong growth in pledged revenues (sales tax)

- Further strengthening of the economic base (sales tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits that result in a decline in reserves (Issuer and GOLT)

- Material increase in leverage (Issuer and GOLT)

- Poor operating performance leading to sustained weakness in liquidity or debt service coverage (enterprise revenue)

- Significant increase in the system's debt profile (enterprise revenue)

- Materially weakened asset condition (enterprise revenue)

- Violation of legal covenants (enterprise revenue)

- Material increase in leverage without corresponding increases in pledged revenues (sales tax)

- Significant narrowing of debt service coverage levels (sales tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates constitute direct obligations of the city payable from a combination of (i) the levy and collection of a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property in the city and (ii) revenues (not to exceed $1,000) of the city's Waterworks and Sewer System remaining after payment of all operation and maintenance expenses thereof, and all debt service, reserve and other requirements in connection with any of the city's revenue bonds or other obligations which are payable from all or any part of the net revenues of the system.

The general obligation bonds constitute direct obligations of the city, the principal thereof and interest thereon are payable from a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax levied by the city, within the limits prescribed by law, sufficient to provide for the payment of principal of and interest on all bonds.

The water and sewer revenue bonds are special obligations of the city, backed by a lien on and pledge of the pledged revenues of the system. Pledged revenues include the gross revenues of the system less maintenance and operating expenses, plus other resources of the city which may, at the option of the city, be pledged to the payment of the bonds, the previously issued bonds and any additional bonds.

The drainage utility system revenue bonds are backed by a first lien gross revenue pledge of the system.

The Mansfield EDC senior and junior lien sales tax bonds are payable from a half of 1% sales and use tax collected on all purchases within the city's boundaries, excluding food and medical.

The Mansfield PFDC senior and junior lien sales tax bonds are payable from a half of 1% sales and use tax collected on all purchases within the city's boundaries, excluding food and medical.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023 proceeds will go towards the city's renovation and extension of the city's streets, bridges, throughfares and streetscapes, storm drainage improvements and, water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

PROFILE

Mansfield is located 25 miles southwest of Dallas (A1 stable) and 20 miles southeast of Fort Worth (Aa3 stable), in the southern portion of the DFW Metroplex. The city encompasses 37 square miles with a population of an estimated 75,757.

The waterworks and sewer system serves the City of Mansfield (Aa1 stable) in Tarrant County, TX (Aaa stable), roughly 25 miles southwest of Dallas (A1 stable) and 20 miles southeast of Fort Worth (Aa3 stable). In addition, the system provides treated water to Johnson County Special Utility District, TX on a wholesale basis. The system has around 23,300 water customers and 20,500 wastewater customers.

The drainage utility system services around 20,000 customers within the City of Mansfield and operates to ensure drainage channels and infrastructure is maintained to eliminate potential flooding and damage from surface water.

Mansfield EDC is component unit of the city and a Type A non-profit corporation created by the city and approved by voters. Mansfield City Council appoints the members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation and approves all actions of the Corporation. The Corporation has no assets or resources other than the receipts from a 1/2 of 1% local sales and use tax.

Mansfield PFDC is a governmental unit of the city and is a Type B non-profit industrial development corporation created by the city and approved by voters. The corporation is authorized to levy and collect a sales tax on all purchases within the city's boundaries, excluding food and medical.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022. The principal methodology used in special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings.

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation

- Participation: Access to Management

- Participation: Access to Internal Documents

- Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

