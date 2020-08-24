Moody's assigns Aa1 to MassHousing's Single Family Housing Rev. Bonds, Series 217 & 218; outlook stable

New York, August 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the $67 million Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency's (MassHousing) Single Family Housing Revenue Bonds, Series 217 (AMT) and Series 218 (Non-AMT). Moody's maintains the Aa1 underlying rating on all outstanding debt issued under the Single Family Housing Revenue Bond Indenture. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating assigned to the bonds reflects Moody's view of the program's superior security, driven by favorable portfolio performance and satisfactory mortgage insurance provisions, the purchase of and significant growth of mortgage-backed certificates as well as the program's sound financial position as evidenced by a program asset to debt ratio of approximately 1.18x. All of these factors in combination are expected to enable this program to continue to strengthen over time. The outlook on the bond program is stable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Program. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Program changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the program is stable reflecting the trend of strong growth in collateralization levels as well as the shift to securitization of the loan portfolio. We expect that the financial performance of the program and the strong portfolio characteristics, including the growing composition of mortgage-backed-securities (MBS) will allow the program to remain financially strong going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued and substantial, further increases in the financial performance of the program evidenced by increases in PADR and profitability.

-Significant increase of mortgage-backed-securities (MBS) as a percentage of loans outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Change in portfolio composition and/or deterioration of loan performance.

-Frequent and substantial transfers of excess revenues from the program.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of MassHousing, payable from and secured solely by a pledge of and security interest in all loans and revenues as provided in the Single Family Housing Bond Resolution (the Indenture). This includes all payments of principal and interest on the loans, all insurance proceeds and other recovery payments with respect thereto, and all moneys and securities in the funds and accounts created by or pursuant to the resolution. The program has a debt service reserve fund sized at 2% of the outstanding loan balance to provide for any liquidity difficulties. The debt service reserve fund is currently overfunded for the bonds issued under the Housing Revenue Bonds Indenture.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the New Series Bonds will be applied by MassHousing to refund outstanding bonds under the Resolution and to finance new Mortgage Loans under the Program either through the purchase of Mortgage-Backed Securities that are backed by such Mortgage Loans or through the direct purchase of Whole Mortgage Loans (including Down Payment Assistance Loans).

PROFILE

The New Series Bonds are issued under and pursuant to the Act and the Indenture adopted by MassHousing on September 12, 1985. The New Series Bonds will be One Hundred and Thirty-Fourth Supplemental Single Family Housing Revenue Bond Resolution adopted by MassHousing on May 8, 2018 and March 12, 2019 as the Supplemental Resolution. The bonds under the indenture are equally and ratably secured on a parity basis with MassHousing's Prior Single Family Housing Revenue Bond and with any additional Single Family Housing Revenue Bonds hereafter issued pursuant to the Indenture.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

