Moody's assigns Aa1 to MassHousing's Single Family Housing Rev. Bonds, Series 225 (Social Bonds) and Series 212 (Reoffered Bonds); outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the $78.6 million Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency's (MassHousing) Single Family Housing Revenue Bonds, Series 225 (Non-AMT) (Social Bonds) and the $15 million Series 212 (Non-AMT) (Reoffered Bonds). Moody's maintains the Aa1 underlying rating on all outstanding debt issued under the Single Family Housing Revenue Bond Indenture. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating assigned to the bonds reflects Moody's view of the program's superior security, driven by favorable portfolio performance and satisfactory mortgage insurance provisions, the purchase of and significant growth of mortgage-backed certificates as well as the program's sound financial position as evidenced by a program asset to debt ratio of approximately 1.22x. All of these factors in combination are expected to enable this program to continue to strengthen over time. The outlook on the bond program is stable.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the program is stable reflecting the trend of strong growth in collateralization levels as well as the shift to securitization of the loan portfolio. We expect that the financial performance of the program and the strong portfolio characteristics, including the growing composition of mortgage-backed-securities (MBS) will allow the program to remain financially strong going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued and substantial, further increases in the financial performance of the program evidenced by increases in PADR and profitability

- Significant increase of mortgage-backed-securities (MBS) as a percentage of loans outstanding

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Change in portfolio composition and/or deterioration of loan performance

- Frequent and substantial transfers of excess revenues from the program

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of MassHousing, payable from and secured solely by a pledge of and security interest in all loans and revenues as provided in the Single Family Housing Bond Resolution (the Indenture). This includes all payments of principal and interest on the loans, all insurance proceeds and other recovery payments with respect thereto, and all moneys and securities in the funds and accounts created by or pursuant to the resolution. The program has a debt service reserve fund sized at 2% of the outstanding loan balance to provide for any liquidity difficulties. The debt service reserve fund is currently overfunded for the bonds issued under the Housing Revenue Bonds Indenture.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the New Series Bonds, together with proceeds of the Series 2021 Notes currently on deposit in the Series 2021 Note Account of the Program Fund (the "Series 2021 Note Account") established under the One Hundred and Thirty-Eighth Supplemental Single Family Housing Revenue Bond Resolution dated as of December 1, 2021, will be applied by MassHousing to optionally redeem the entire $80,000,000 outstanding principal amount of the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency Single Family Housing Notes, Series 2021 (Non-AMT) (the "Refunded Notes"). Pursuant to the terms of the 140th Supplemental Resolution, upon redemption of the Refunded Notes, the remaining proceeds of the Series 2021 Notes currently on deposit in the Series 2021 Note Account, in the amount of $79.5 million (the "Transferred Proceeds"), will be transferred to the Purchase Account for the New Series Bonds established under the 140th Supplemental Resolution (the "Series 225 Purchase Account"), to be used to finance new Mortgage Loans under the Program either through the purchase of Mortgage-Backed Securities that are backed by such Mortgage Loans or through the direct purchase of Whole Mortgage Loans (including Down Payment Assistance Loans) under the Resolution. In total, MassHousing expects to deposit approximately $89.5 million to the Series 225 Purchase Account to finance new Mortgage Loans, consisting of approximately $79.5 million of Transferred Proceeds allocable to the New Series Bonds and approximately $10.0 million of additional funds available under the Resolution.

Proceeds of the Reoffered Bonds were applied by MassHousing to (i) replace and refund certain Outstanding Bonds under the Resolution (the "Replacement Refunded Bonds") and (ii) finance new Mortgage Loans under the Program either through the purchase of Mortgage-Backed Securities that are backed by such Mortgage Loans or through the direct purchase of Whole Mortgage Loans (including Down Payment Assistance Loans) under the Resolution.

PROFILE

The New Series Bonds are issued under and pursuant to the Act and the Indenture adopted by MassHousing on September 12, 1985. The Reoffered Bonds were authorized by the One Hundred and Thirty-First Supplemental Single Family Housing Revenue Bond Resolution adopted by MassHousing on March 12, 2019 (the "131st Supplemental Resolution"), and the New Series Bonds are authorized by the One Hundred and Fortieth Supplemental Single Family Housing Revenue Bond Resolution dated as of November 1, 2022 (the "140th Supplemental Resolution". The bonds under the indenture are equally and ratably secured on a parity basis with MassHousing's Prior Single Family Housing Revenue Bond and with any additional Single Family Housing Revenue Bonds hereafter issued pursuant to the Indenture.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

