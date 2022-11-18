Moody's assigns Aa1 to MassHousing's Single Family Housing Rev. Bonds, Series 226 (Federally Taxable) (Social Bonds); outlook stable

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the $150 million Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency's ("MassHousing") Single Family Housing Revenue Bonds, Series 226 (Federally Taxable) (Social Bonds)(hereinafter the "Bonds"). Moody's maintains the Aa1 underlying rating on all outstanding debt issued under the Single Family Housing Revenue Bond Indenture. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating assigned to the Bonds reflects Moody's view of the program's superior security, driven by favorable portfolio performance and satisfactory mortgage insurance provisions, the purchase of and significant growth of mortgage-backed certificates as well as the program's sound financial position as evidenced by a program asset to debt ratio of approximately 1.22x. All of these factors in combination are expected to enable this program to continue to strengthen over time. The outlook on the bond program is stable.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the program is stable reflecting the trend of strong growth in collateralization levels as well as the shift to securitization of the loan portfolio. We expect that the financial performance of the program and the strong portfolio characteristics, including the growing composition of mortgage-backed-securities ("MBS") will allow the program to remain financially strong going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Continued and substantial, further increases in the financial performance of the program evidenced by increases in PADR and profitability

- Significant increase of MBS' as a percentage of loans outstanding

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Change in portfolio composition and/or deterioration of loan performance

- Frequent and substantial transfers of excess revenues from the program

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special obligations of MassHousing, payable from and secured solely by a pledge of and security interest in all loans and revenues as provided in the Single Family Housing Bond Resolution (the Indenture). This includes all payments of principal and interest on the loans, all insurance proceeds and other recovery payments with respect thereto, and all moneys and securities in the funds and accounts created by or pursuant to the resolution. The program has a debt service reserve fund sized at 2% of the outstanding loan balance to provide for any liquidity difficulties. The debt service reserve fund is currently overfunded for the bonds issued under the Housing Revenue Bonds Indenture.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Bonds will be applied by MassHousing to finance new mortgage loans under the program through the purchase of whole mortgage loans under the resolution. MassHousing expects to deposit approximately $150 million into the purchase account to finance the purchase of new mortgage loans with proceeds allocable to the Bonds. The Bonds are being issued as Social Bonds based on the intended use of proceeds to finance mortgage loans for low and moderate income first time homebuyers in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

PROFILE

The Bonds are issued under and pursuant to the Act and the Single Family Housing Revenue Bond Resolution adopted by MassHousing on September 12, 1985 (hereinafter the "General Resolution"). The Bonds are authorized by the One Hundred and Forty-First Supplemental Single Family Housing Revenue Bond Resolution dated as of December 1, 2022 (the "Supplemental Resolution" and collectively with the General Resolution, the "Resolution") and resolutions of MassHousing adopted on October 12, 2021 and October 11, 2022. Bonds under the Resolution are equally and ratably secured on a parity basis with MassHousing's prior Single Family Housing Revenue Bonds and with any additional Single Family Housing Revenue Bonds hereafter issued pursuant to the Resolution.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

