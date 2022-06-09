Moody's assigns Aa1 to Massachusetts' CTF 2022 bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 rating to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' $200 million Commonwealth Transportation Fund (CTF) Revenue Bonds (Rail Enhancement Program), 2022 Series A (Sustainability Bonds), and $100 million CTF Revenue Bonds (Rail Enhancement Program), 2022 Series B. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects both the fundamentals of the pledge and the relationship of the credit to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Aa1 stable). Bondholder legal protections are strong, including legal considerations that incentivize the commonwealth to make required annual debt service appropriations and the constitutional limitation on the use of transportation revenues for transportation purposes. The bonds also benefit from strong debt service coverage levels, which were sustained through the decline in revenues through the pandemic.

The CTF rating is capped at the level of Massachusetts' issuer rating given ties to the commonwealth. Those ties include the ongoing need for annual appropriation of CTF debt service and the flow of pledged revenues through the commonwealth via the Department of Revenue and Registry of Motor Vehicles before they are deposited with the bond trustee to pay debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

Massachusetts' stable outlook reflects our expectation that the commonwealth will continue its trend of strong financial management as it continues to navigate through the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, including the significant revenue recovery coming out of the pandemic, as well as ongoing labor market recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade of Massachusetts' issuer rating

- A change in legal structure that permits debt service to be paid without an appropriation, regardless of budget authorization - A change in the flow of funds that diverts the pledged revenues directly to the trustee rather than flowing through the commonwealth first

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A downgrade of Massachusetts' issuer rating

- Additional leverage, or decline in the pledged revenues that materially weakens debt service coverage - Non-appropriation of funds for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The CTF Bonds are special limited obligations of the commonwealth and are payable solely from the pledged revenues, which are primarily comprised of motor fuel taxes and registry fees.

The CTF bonds benefit from an additional bonds test (ABT) that requires the pledged revenues to equal 4.0 times maximum annual debt service on outstanding bonds, as well as the planned issuance, in any 12 of the prior 18 months prior to issuance. A strong non-impairment covenant allows the commonwealth to reduce the pledged revenue tax rates or base but only if that action would continue to result in at least 4.0 times coverage of maximum annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the CTF bonds will be used to fund costs of certain transportation projects of the commonwealth and to refund certain outstanding CTF bond maturities for economic savings. The majority of proceeds will fund rail projects, including the planned extension of MBTA's Green Line and extension of the South Coast rail line to the cities of Fall River (A3) and New Bedford.

PROFILE

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is the 15th largest state by population, with about 7 million residents as of the 2022 census. Its 2022 gross domestic product, reaching $637 billion, ranks 12th among the states. Per capita income was 130% of the national average in 2022, highest in the US.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Denise Rappmund

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

