Moody's assigns Aa1 to Massachusetts' GO Refunding Bonds, 2021 Series B; outlook stable

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' $303.4 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2021 Series B. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the commonwealth's robust economic base in good times and its strong management practices to help navigate challenging periods. The commonwealth's credit is bolstered by a highly educated workforce and high income levels that draw employers and help the commonwealth afford its elevated long-term liability burden. Reliance on economically sensitive revenues is balanced by healthy reserves and the ability to access alternate sources of liquidity. Massachusetts's strong governance framework is reflected in its sound financial and budgetary management practices, which will remain key credit factors as the state navigates future uncertainty.

RATING OUTLOOK

Massachusetts's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the commonwealth will continue its trend of strong financial management as it continues to navigate through the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Above-forecast revenue performance coupled with substantial federal aid has enabled growth in reserves that are expected to remain at least stable in fiscal 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Continued growth of reserves and establishment of stronger constraints on their use

- Established trend of structural budget balance

- Moderated debt and pension burdens, especially relative to peers

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Protracted structural budget imbalance

- Reserves or liquidity that fall below adequate levels

- Growth in leverage relative to state GDP or rising fixed costs relative to state revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which has pledged its full faith and credit for the payment of principal and interest when due. We note, however, that state law limits annual tax revenue growth and does not exempt debt service payments from this limitation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will refund to fixed rate the 2007A bonds, and will terminate the associated swap. The transaction is expected to generate a modest amount of economic savings.

PROFILE

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is the 15th largest state by population, with an estimated 7 million residents as of the 2020 census. Its gross domestic product, at $584 billion in 2020, ranks 12th among the states. Per capita income was 134% of the national average in 2020, the 2nd highest.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

