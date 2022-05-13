Moody's assigns Aa1 to Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, MO's Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B; outlook stable

New York, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, MO's $113.1 million Wastewater System Improvement and Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding parity debt. Including the current offering, the district has roughly $1.3 billion of outstanding senior lien debt and $400 million of outstanding subordinate lien state revolving fund bonds that are not rated by Moody's. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's large and diverse customer base that encompasses both the City of St. Louis (A3 stable) and St. Louis County (Aaa stable) and healthy debt service coverage and very strong liquidity position supported by a strong management team that consistently reviews and adjusts utility rates. The rating additionally reflects the high leverage that will remain elevated as management continues to address a $6 billion (2018 dollars) consent decree, and legal covenants that are weaker than similarly rated peers.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the district's large service area encompassing the St. Louis metro area, and continued strong financial performance due in large part to multiyear adopted annual rate increases and prudent management practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant reduction of balance sheet leverage

- Material increase in debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Narrowed liquidity or debt service coverage

- Inability to successfully manage consent decree - Significant decline in system demand - Further leverage beyond expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The legal provisions outlined in the master and supplemental bond ordinances provide satisfactory security for bondholders. Debt service on the current bonds is secured by a senior lien on the net revenues of the wastewater system and is on parity with the district's previously issued senior lien wastewater revenue bonds. Pledged revenues explicitly exclude storm water system revenues. The rate covenant calls for net revenues to provide at least 1.25 times annual debt service coverage on all senior lien bonds and 1.15 times debt service coverage on all debt. An additional bonds test calls for net revenues to equal 1.25 times maximum annual debt service (MADS) on all senior lien debt and 1.15 times MADS on all debt for either 12 consecutive months during the most recent 18 month period or in the financial forecasts for the next three fiscal years. Series 2015B, 2016C, 2017A, 2019B, 2019C, 2020B, and Series 2022B bonds do not have a debt service reserve. The debt service reserve requirement on other outstanding parity senior lien bonds is the lesser of the standard three pronged test.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Roughly $100 million of the Series 2022B bonds will fund various improvements to the district's wastewater system. The remaining $13.1 million will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding Series 2012A and Series 2012B bonds for interest costs savings.

PROFILE

The district owns and operates the system, which consists of sanitary, stormwater and combined collection sewers, pumping stations, and wastewater treatment facilities. The service area includes 525 square miles within the City of St. Louis (A3 stable), and St. Louis County (Aaa stable). The district encompasses five watershed areas and serves a population of roughly 1.3 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1312726. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

