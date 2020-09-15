Moody's assigns Aa1 to Michigan's General Obligation Environmental Program Bonds, Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt) and Series 2020B (Federally Taxable)

NOTE: On September 16, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the first sentence of the press release, the amount of the General Obligation Environmental Program Bonds, Series 2020A was changed to $117 million. Revised release follows.

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa1 to the State of Michigan's planned issuance of $117 million General Obligation Environmental Program Bonds, Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt), and $39 million General Obligation Environmental Program Bonds, Series 2020B (Federally Taxable). The bonds are expected to be priced on September 22. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the state's strong credit quality, supported by improved economic performance and some industrial diversification in recent years. The state's pre-pandemic rebuilding of financial reserves mitigates its exposure to revenue loss and to its still heightened economic vulnerability to cycles affecting US auto manufacturers. Michigan's recent history of reserve rebuilding underscores a proactive management style and the capacity to maintain fiscal balance in the face of challenges. The rating also incorporates a moderate direct debt burden, somewhat elevated pension liabilities and exposure to local government debt through a substantial school district bond guarantee program.

We regard the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Michigan's bonds. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the bonds changes, we will update the rating or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook recognizes that Michigan benefits from an increasingly diversified economy and that its governance practices make the state likely to respond rapidly to developing economic or fiscal challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Indications that the state's economy no longer has above-average vulnerability to recessions

- Track record of generating fiscal surpluses through economic cycles

- Marked progress toward full funding of pension liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Evidence of greater-than-expected vulnerability to economic downturns

- Sustained reversal of pre-pandemic trend of positive fiscal operating results

- Worsening of pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

Michigan has pledged its full faith and credit to the payment of debt service on these general obligation bonds. The state's attorney general and bond counsel for this transaction will opine that the bond resolution constitutes a valid, binding and enforceable, contractual obligation of the state.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance projects under the state's Clean Michigan Initiative, which incorporates clean-up and redevelopment of contaminated sites, and for the Great Lakes Water Quality program. The Great Lakes Water Quality Program funds projects related to sewage treatment, storm water and water pollution.

PROFILE

Michigan ranked 14th among US states based on its $541.6 billion GDP in 2019, which accounted for about 2.5% of the US economy and 19% of the Great Lakes regional economy, according to the most recent available Bureau of Economic Analysis figures. The state's population totaled 9.99 million in 2019, ranking 10th among states, according to the most recent annual estimates from the US Census Bureau.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edward Hampton

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Butler

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

