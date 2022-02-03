Moody's assigns Aa1 to Minnesota Municipal Gas Agency (d/b/a Minnesota Community Energy) Commodity Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A, 2022B & 2022C

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has assigned an
Aa1 rating to Minnesota Municipal Gas Agency (d/b/a Minnesota Community
Energy) (the Issuer) Commodity Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A,
Series 2022B, and Series 2022C (collectively the Bonds).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 rating takes into account the following factors:
(i) the credit quality of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC or Gas Supplier) (Aa1)
as (1) gas supplier, (2) back-end commodity swap provider,
(3) liquidity facility provider, (4) funding agreement provider
and (5) interest rate swap provider for Series 2022B and 2022C; and
(ii) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for
the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the
Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
» Upgrade of the long-term rating of RBC's senior unsecured
obligations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
» Downgrade of the long-term rating of RBC's senior unsecured
obligations.
The Bond proceeds will be used to prepay RBC for the delivery of a specified
quantity of natural gas to be delivered on a daily basis over a 30-year
period. The Issuer will sell gas acquired under the Prepaid Commodity
Purchase and Sale Agreement (CPA) to municipal participants (the Municipal
Participants) pursuant to gas supply contracts.
The 2022A Bonds are being issued in an initial long-term rate period
at a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually. The 2022B Bonds
are being issued in an initial SOFR index rate period payable monthly.
The 2022C Bonds are being issued in an initial SIFMA index rate period
payable monthly. The initial rate periods for each Series of Bonds
are scheduled to end on November 30, 2027 and the Bonds are subject
to mandatory tender on the business day following such rate period.
The mandatory tenders will be funded with remarketing proceeds.
If remarketing proceeds are insufficient, the tenders will be funded
from a draw on the liquidity facility provided by RBC. The Bonds
may be converted to the fixed, daily, weekly, CP,
SOFR or SIFMA index rate modes at any time on or after the business day
following the initial rate periods.
Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender date at the end of the
initial rate periods as (i) RBC has the option to renew its liquidity
facility and (ii) the funding agreement sizing is calculated for the initial
rate period.
Pursuant to the CPA between the Gas Supplier and the Issuer, the
Gas Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer natural gas in quantities
specified in the agreement. The Issuer will in turn sell daily
quantities, billed on a monthly basis, of delivered natural
gas to the Municipal Participants pursuant to their gas supply contracts.
The payments to be received from the Municipal Participants, net
of payments made or received by the Issuer on the commodity swaps described
below, will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Series
2022A Bondholders and the fixed payments owed under the interest rate
swap for Series 2022B and 2022C.
Should a Municipal Participant fail to make a payment for delivered gas
and if the Trustee has insufficient funds to make scheduled payment on
the Bonds on or before the second business day prior to any payment date,
the Trustee shall request a mandatory advance from RBC under the Funding
Agreement. In addition, the Trustee shall instruct the Gas
Supplier to immediately suspend delivery of gas to such Municipal Participant
and to begin remarketing gas on a monthly basis. A monthly remarketing
of gas under this scenario obligates the Gas Supplier to make a minimum
payment at least equal to the Contract Price (Index Price less the discount).
Since the revenues received from gas sales to the Municipal Participants
are variable and the payments owed to Bondholders for Series 2022A and
under the interest rate swap for Series 2022B and 2022C are fixed,
the Issuer has entered into a commodity swap (the Commodity Swap) with
the Commodity Swap Counterparty, which results in the Issuer receiving
fixed payments while paying the Index Price to the Commodity Swap Counterparty,
on a net basis.
Since the interest rate payments due on the 2022B and 2022C Bonds are
variable, the Issuer has entered into interest rate swaps with RBC.
Under the terms of the interest rate swaps RBC receives a fixed payment
and pays the index rate due on the 2022B and 2022C Bonds.
As part of the transaction, RBC and the Commodity Swap Counterparty
entered into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating
to the prepaid gas supply on terms matching (on an off-setting
basis from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Provider) the terms of
the Commodity Swap.
In order to address the risk that a nonpayment by the Commodity Swap Counterparty
under the Commodity Swap could lead to an insufficiency in the payment
due to the Bondholders, all payments to be made by RBC under the
Back-End Commodity Swap are deposited monthly with a custodian
under a custodial agreement. If the Commodity Swap Counterparty
fails to make a required payment under the Commodity Swap, the custodian
is required under the terms of the custodial agreement to deliver to the
Trustee the funds provided by RBC on the Back-End Commodity Swap,
which funds will be applied by the Trustee in the same manner as payments
made by the Commodity Swap Counterparty. Should any termination
of the Back-End Commodity Swap occur, RBC will continue to
make payments to the custodian until the earlier of (i) termination of
the CPA and (ii) replacement of both the Commodity Swap and the Back-End
Commodity Swap. Therefore, the rating of the Commodity Swap
Counterparty is not a factor in the long-term rating assigned to
the Bonds.
Upon any failure by the Gas Supplier to deliver gas, including failure
to deliver gas associated with an event of force majeure, the Gas
Supplier is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the higher
of the Index Price or what the Issuer paid for replacement gas.
In the event of an early termination of the CPA at the option of either
the Issuer or Gas Supplier or due to an automatic early termination event,
the CPA will terminate as of the early termination date. Upon the
early termination date, gas deliveries will cease and obligations
of both the Issuer and the Gas Supplier will terminate. The Gas
Supplier will make the termination payment in an amount set forth in the
monthly schedule listed in the CPA. The termination payment will
be made on the last business day of the month following the month in which
such early termination event occurred. Such final payment amount,
combined with amounts on deposit in the funds and accounts created under
the Indenture and available for redemption of the Bonds, have been
calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds plus accrued
interest. Under the Indenture, the Bonds will be redeemed
on the first day of the first month for which notice of redemption can
be provided by the trustee following the termination payment date.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Gas Prepayment
Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joann Hempel
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael J. Loughlin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653