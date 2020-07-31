Moody's assigns Aa1 to Minnesota's GO Bonds, Ser. 2020A-G; outlook stable

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the State of Minnesota's $1.2 billion General Obligation bonds consisting of: $333.4 million General Obligation State Various Purpose Bonds, Series 2020A; $152.0 million General Obligation State Trunk Highway Bonds, Series 2020B; $20.7 million General Obligation Taxable State Various Purpose Bonds, Series 2020C; $128.6 million General Obligation State Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2020D; $163.5 million General Obligation State Trunk Highway Refunding Bonds, Series 2020E; $224.8 million General Obligation Taxable State Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2020F; and $181.0 million General Obligation Taxable State Trunk Highway Refunding Bonds, Series 2020G. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation rating reflects recent economic expansion and revenue growth that allowed the state to build reserves since the last recession, creating a strong buffer that will help it manage the current coronavirus-induced downturn. Although the state has a history of politically fraught budget negotiations, they have not yet caused material disruption during the current budgetary adjustments. A diverse economy and high wealth levels support the profile; although, the state will experience considerable economic pressure in the near term, as is the case across the country.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Minnesota. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Minnesota changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's outlook is stable and incorporates a traditionally strong economy that will likely weather the current economic downturn. It also incorporates the expectation that the recent buildup of reserves will be sufficient to allow the state to successfully manage the decline in revenue expected over the remainder of the biennium.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Strong economic growth that outpaces the nation

-Evidence that structural balance and adequate reserves will be maintained through a normal economic cycle

-A continuation of pension contributions that remain above the tread water level

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Failure to implement balanced budgets or political intractability that disrupts the budget process

-Strained liquidity position or negative GAAP fund balances

-Growing unfunded pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The state's full faith and credit and taxing powers are pledged to the bonds, including the requirement that a property tax be levied on all taxable property in the state to pay debt service, if necessary. The Series 2020B, Series 2020E and Series 2020G bonds are additionally secured by a first lien pledge of gas and motor vehicle taxes. Eighteen months of debt service payments are constitutionally required to be set aside every December 1, which protects bondholders in the event of a late budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series 2020A and Series 2020C bonds will be used to finance the cost of certain state programs and capital projects; including, educational facilities, parks, pollution control facilities, transportation, natural resources and agricultural enterprises.

Proceeds from the sale of the Series 2020B bonds will finance the cost of construction, improvement and maintenance of the state's trunk highway system.

Proceeds from the sale of the Series 2020D and Series 2020F bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding general obligation state various purpose bonds.

Proceeds from the sale of the Series 2020E and Series 2020G bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding general obligation trunk highway bonds.

PROFILE

Minnesota is the 22nd largest state, with an estimated population of 5.6 million in 2018. Its 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) of $380.9 billion ranked 17th among states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joshua Grundleger

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Genevieve Nolan

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

