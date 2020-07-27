Moody's assigns Aa1 to Missouri's Series B 2020 appropriation bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the State of Missouri's $190 million Special Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series B 2020, to be issued by the Missouri Board of Public Buildings. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on Missouri's appropriation bonds is based on the special, limited obligation of the Missouri Board of Public Buildings to pay debt service solely from anticipated appropriations to be made by the state from its general fund. The Aa1 rating is notched once off the state's Aaa general obligation rating, factoring in the essential nature of the projects financed by the bonds and the need for annual legislative appropriation for payment of debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Missouri. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Missouri changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The appropriation bonds carry the stable outlook of the State of Missouri, which reflects the state's history of stable available fund balances, strong financial management practices, and below average debt and pension burden. Missouri's strong expenditure flexibility has enabled the state to proactively respond to the revenue declines caused by the coronavirus. The governor restricted spending to balance the fiscal 2020 and 2021 budgets. The state's continued ability to make spending cuts as necessary coupled with strong liquidity and budget reserve balances will help the state maintain stable finances despite uncertainty regarding the length and severity of the impact of the coronavirus on the state's economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Given that the bonds are rated based on the state's Aaa rating and notched once off the state's rating due to the risk of non-appropriation, an upgrade is unlikely

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of the State of Missouri's rating

- Non-appropriation of needed funds for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special, limited obligations of the Missouri Board of Public Buildings payable solely from annual appropriations paid to the board by the state. The state's obligation to make these payments is subject only to annual legislative appropriation. Through the Office of Administration (OA), its central service and administrative control agency, the state covenants to include in the governor's annual budget request the amount necessary for the board to make annual debt service payments. Once the funds are appropriated, the OA additionally covenants to submit a request to the state treasury to transfer funds to the trustee in time for debt service.

The likelihood of the legislature failing to make appropriations for the bonds is minimal, given that Missouri, like many state governments, relies on continued market access for subject-to-appropriation debt for a broad range of capital financing needs. If the legislature fails to appropriate sufficient funds, bondholders have no mortgage or security interest in the facilities financed. Interest payments are due April 1 and October 1, providing a sufficient period from the July 1 start of the state's fiscal year to mitigate any risk of default caused by late budget adoption.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series B 2020 bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding Special Obligation Bonds Series A 2012 and Series A 2013 for estimated net present value savings of $15.2 million or 7.4% of the refunded bonds.

PROFILE

Missouri is the eighteenth largest US state by population (6.1 million in 2019) and the twenty-second largest state by GDP ($332 billion in 2019 current dollars).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pisei Chea

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

