Moody's assigns Aa1 to Murfreesboro, TN's $34.3M GO Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A & B

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Murfreesboro, TN's $17.5 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $16.8 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains the Aa1 issuer rating and Aa1 GOULT rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) parity debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer and GOULT ratings reflect the city's large and growing tax base located within the Nashville metro area. The rating also incorporates the city's strong financial position marked by healthy reserve and cash levels and above-average but affordable debt position.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the city of Murfreesboro. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decreased debt position which is more in line with rating category medians

-Sizeable increases in tax base and strengthening of socioeconomic profile

-Maintenance of healthy reserve and liquidity levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Increases in overall debt position beyond current expectations

-Deterioration of reserve or liquidity positions which reduces overall financial flexibility

-Material declines in assessed values which pressures property tax revenues

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A bonds are payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property within the municipality. For the prompt payment of the principal and interest on the bonds, the full faith and credit of the city of Murfreesboro are irrevocably pledged.

The Series 2020B bonds are payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property within the municipality. For the prompt payment of the principal and interest on the bonds, the full faith and credit of the city of Murfreesboro are irrevocably pledged. The Series 2020B bonds are additionally payable from, but not secured by, the revenues of the water and sewer system of the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020A bonds will refund all of the city's outstanding Public Building Authority of Clarksville Loan Agreement dated February 2008.

Proceeds from the Series 2020B bonds will refund all of the city's outstanding Public Building Authority of Clarksville Loan Agreement dated December 2003 and Public Building Authority of Clarksville Loan Agreement dated March 2007.

PROFILE

The City of Murfreesboro serves as the county seat to Rutherford County, located within the Nashville MSA, and provides services to a growing population of approximately 130,968 (2018 American Community Survey).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Coviello

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

