Moody's assigns Aa1 to NDHFA's Housing Fin. Prog. Bds. 2022 Ser. A and B and Aa1/VMIG 1 to 2022 Ser. C; outlook is stable

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings in connection with the proposed $125 million North Dakota Housing Finance Agency's (the "Agency") Housing Finance Program Bonds Home Mortgage Finance Program 2022 Series A (Non AMT) (Social Bonds), $30 million Housing Finance Program Bonds Home Mortgage Finance Program 2022 Series B (Taxable) (Social Bonds) and a Aa1/VMIG 1 rating to the $30 million Housing Finance Program Bonds Home Mortgage Finance Program 2022 Series C (Taxable) (Social Bonds). Moody's also maintains the Aa1 ratings on all of the Agency's outstanding Housing Finance Program Bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 ratings reflect the program's strong financial position and loan portfolio characteristics. These factors offset risks associated with the variable rate debt in the indenture and the impact of loan forbearance as a result of COVID-19.

The VMIG 1 short term rating is based on the long-term rating on the Bonds, the P-1(cr) short term counterparty risk assessment of the liquidity provider, Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC" or the "Bank") and the Bank's obligation under the standby bond purchase agreement (the "SBPA") to purchase the VRDOs upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events. The current counterparty risk assessments of RBC are Aa1(cr)/P-1(cr) by Moody's.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term rating is based on our expectation that the strong financial performance will continue even as the program continues to leverage and as the portfolio works through its backlog of loans in forbearance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Long term rating: Growth of financial metrics along with strong portfolio performance

- Short term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Long term rating: Erosion of financial position, deterioration in portfolio performance and/or a significant increase in variable rate debt

- Short term rating: Downgrade of the short-term rating of the Bank and/or of the bond program's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the revenues and assets pledged under the Agency's 1994 Resolution which consist primarily of interest on first lien mortgages and investments. The bonds are full faith and credit revenue obligations of the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (A1/Stable), payable out of any of the Agency's revenues or assets legally available and will be secured by loan revenues and assets pledged to the Resolution. The Resolution establishes a Debt Service Reserve Fund and provides for funding of such reserve in an amount at least equal to 3% of outstanding principal balance of program loans. Funds in the Debt Service Reserve Fund are available to pay debt service on the bonds to the extent that sufficient funds are not available. The Resolution also establishes a Collateral Account which provides for funding such that a 1.02 program asset to debt ratio is achieved.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day each January and July. The Agency may elect to change the interest rate mode from the weekly rate mode and upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

The VMIG 1 rating expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to an uncovered rate mode or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement

The SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Bond (including Bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Agency; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, the Indenture, or the Bonds, cease to be valid, binding or fully enforceable on the Agency as determined by a court or governmental agency having appropriate jurisdiction in a final non-appealable judgment; (4) a final non-appealable judgment in excess of $5,000,000 rendered against the Agency remains unpaid or unsatisfied for a period of 60 days; or (5) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3.

Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2022 Series A Bonds will be used to purchase, or reimburse the Agency for purchasing, mortgage loans. The proceeds of the 2022 Series B and 2022 Series C Bonds will be used to purchase, or reimburse the Agency for purchasing, mortgage loans under the North Dakota Roots Program. The Agency administers the North Dakota Roots Program on behalf of the State. The program provides home mortgage financing, as well as down payment and closing cost assistance, to any household which does not qualify for the Home Mortgage Finance Program.

PROFILE

The obligor is the Housing Finance Program General Bond Resolution of 1994. This is a parity bond resolution used for the purpose of establishing and maintaining housing finance programs for the Agency.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

