Moody's assigns Aa1 to NYC Muni Water Finance Authority's (NY) second resolution Fiscal 2023 Series AA-3 bonds; outlook stable

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority's (NY) approximately $275 million Water and Sewer System Second General Resolution Revenue Bonds Fiscal 2023 Series AA, Fiscal 2023 Subseries AA-3 bonds. Moody's maintains a Aa1 rating on the authority's previously issued first and second general resolution revenue bonds, including the Fiscal 2023 Series AA-1 bonds and Fiscal 2023 Series AA-2 bonds. The outlook on the authority's bonds is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term Aa1 ratings reflect a strong claim on revenue generated by an essential service utility in a vast and diverse metropolitan area, the healthy liquidity of the water and sewer system, and strong rate management by the New York City Water Board. The second resolution bonds' claim on system revenue is subordinate to the claim of first resolution bonds. However, annual debt service on first resolution bonds is modest, providing holders of second resolution bonds access to a very large revenue base.

On an indenture basis, coverage of second resolution bond debt service is very healthy. On a net revenue basis, coverage is narrower and especially so relative to highly rated peers. This credit challenge is mitigated by a bondholder-friendly flow of funds that largely results from the gross revenue nature of the pledge. Bondholders also benefit from the early set-aside of debt payments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook associated with the long-term rating incorporates the expectation that the New York City Water Board will manage rates sufficiently to maintain healthy liquidity and sound debt service coverage while generating new revenue over the longer term in support of system maintenance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Moderated borrowing or accelerated growth in revenue that brings down the utility's debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Rate adjustments that are not sufficient to support sustained revenue growth and hold debt service coverage by net revenue close to current levels

-Sustained declines in the system's operating liquidity, or a change in regulations or water quality that necessitates much more borrowing

-The rating on the second resolution bonds specifically could be downgraded if the authority materially increased its issuance of first resolution bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The authority's bonds are secured by a lien on revenue collected by the New York City Water and Sewer System. The authority holds both a statutory and contractual lien on the system's revenue. Only after the authority has set aside sufficient revenue for debt service on the authority's bonds and its own modest operating expenses does it release the remainder to the city to operate the system.

The authority's first resolution bonds are secured by a senior lien on gross revenue of the New York City Water and Sewer System. The second resolution bonds are secured by a lien on revenue of the water and sewer system, with the lien applied to revenue after the payment of first resolution bonds and authority operating expenses. These are operating expenses only of the authority and not the water and sewer system as a whole. The authority is issuing the Series AA-3 bonds pursuant to the second resolution.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series AA-3 bonds will refinance certain outstanding bonds for anticipated interest cost savings.

PROFILE

The New York City Water and Sewer System serves a population of approximately 8.5 million in the five boroughs of New York City (Aa2 stable), a service area of more than 300 square miles. It also provides water to an additional 1 million people in the counties where its water supply facilities are located. The system is vast: its watershed area is 1.2 million acres; there are 19 water reservoirs and 3 controlled lakes; 6,800 miles of water mains; 7,500 miles of sewers; and 14 wastewater treatment plants. The New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority finances the capital needs of the system. The New York City Water Board sets the system's rates. The City of New York operates the system.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

