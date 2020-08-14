Moody's assigns Aa1 to NYC TFA Future Tax Secured Revenue Bonds, Series 2021 A & B; outlook negative

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the New York City Transitional Finance Authority's (TFA) $1.2 billion Future Tax Secured Subordinate Bonds, Fiscal 2021 Series A (Tax-Exempt), $76.9 million Future Tax Secured Subordinate Bonds, Fiscal 2021 Series B, Subseries B-1 (Tax-Exempt), $137.2 million Future Tax Secured Subordinate Bonds, Fiscal 2021 Series B, Subseries B-2 (Taxable) and $137.8 million Future Tax Secured Subordinate Bonds, Fiscal 2021 Series B, Subseries B-3 (Taxable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect strong debt service coverage provided by the pledge of the City of New York (Aa1 negative) personal income tax and sales tax revenues, a strong legal structure that insulates TFA from potential city fiscal stress, the open subordinate lien that permits future leverage of the pledged revenues, and New York State's (Aa1 negative) ability to repeal the statutes imposing the pledged revenues.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, although it was a factor in the city's and TFA's outlook change to negative on April 1 because of the sudden and severe downturn of New York City's economy and the resulting negative pressure on its finances, and declines in its personal income and sales taxes. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of New York City or TFA changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the severe decline in the city's sales and income taxes that have resulted from the deep contraction of the city's economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-For the subordinate lien, a higher additional bonds test or other indenture provision increasing bondholder protections against possible dilution of coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant weakening of the pledged revenue that reduces currently high levels of coverage

-Large additional bond issuances that materially dilute coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

A key strength of TFA is its insulation from New York City bankruptcy risk. The state legislature established TFA as a separate and distinct legal entity from the city. Further, the state did not grant TFA itself the right to file for bankruptcy. While bondholders are protected from bankruptcy, city or state fiscal stress still could pose risks because both the city and the state retain the right to alter the statutory structure that secures TFA's bonds. The city has covenanted not to exercise those rights related to personal income taxes if debt service coverage would fall below 1.5 times MADS on outstanding bonds. Since the creation of TFA, policy actions have both increased and decreased the pledged revenues. Those actions have included the abolition of the city's income tax on commuters, and establishment of various sales tax exemptions.

TFA's original statutory authorization of $7.5 billion has been increased several times to $13.5 billion (plus $2.5 billion of recovery bonds) for senior and subordinate lien bonds. In 2009, legislation was enacted that allows TFA to exceed the $13.5 billion cap but counts debt over that amount, along with city general obligation debt, against the city's overall debt limit. As of July 1, 2020 the city had $45.8 billion of debt capacity.

The TFA indenture limits senior lien debt to $12 billion outstanding at any time, subject to a $330 million limit on debt service payable in any quarter (as well as the additional bonds test described below). The subordinate lien is open, subject to a conservative additional bonds test that requires at least 3 times the sum of $1.32 billion (covenanted MADS for senior bonds) and annual debt service on outstanding subordinate bonds. Additionally, the indenture requires that calculations of annual debt service reflect variable rate bonds bearing interest at their maximum rate.

The pledged taxes are collected by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and held by the state comptroller, who makes daily transfers to the trustee (net of refunds and the costs of collection). The trustee makes quarterly set-asides of amounts required for debt service due in the following quarter on the outstanding bonds, as well as TFA's operational costs (with the collection quarters beginning each August, November, February and May). Half of each quarterly set-aside is made beginning on the first day of the first month of each collection quarter and the second half is made beginning on the first day of the second month of each collection quarter. If sufficient amounts for debt service are not on deposit after those two months, the trustee continues to set aside funds in the third month, on a daily basis, until the deficiency is cured. Functionally, personal income tax revenues are expected to provide sufficient amounts for debt service; if they do not provide at least 1.5 times coverage of MADS, sales tax revenues are available to pay debt service. Additionally, future tax secured bonds issued before November 2006 have a first lien on appropriations of state building aid to the city if necessary to meet debt service requirements.

Based on preliminary fiscal 2020 revenue, coverage of aggregate senior and subordinate aggregate maximum annual debt service (MADS) was a very strong 6.0x. Based on forecast fiscal 2021 revenue but before the debt service savings from the current sale, MADS coverage declines to 5.4x, still very strong coverage.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund outstanding future tax secured bonds for debt service savings.

PROFILE

TFA was created by the state legislature in 1997 as a public benefit corporation of the state to provide a method of financing New York City's vital capital construction program but outside the constraints of the debt limit imposed on the city by the state constitution.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

