Moody's assigns Aa1 to New Mexico Finance Authority's Senior Lien Bonds, Ser. 2020B

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to New Mexico Finance Authority's (the authority or "NMFA") $94.9 million in Senior Lien Public Project Revolving Fund (PPRF) Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa1 senior and Aa2 subordinate lien ratings. The action affects $868 million and $322.3 million, respectively. The outlook is stable on New Mexico Finance Authority's outstanding PPRF debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 senior lien rating is based on the high default tolerance provided by the sum of loan agreement revenues and governmental gross receipt taxes (GGRT) coupled with average credit quality of the borrower pool. Annual debt service coverage is adequate, gradually increasing over the life of the outstanding bonds. While the senior lien pool is large and diverse, it does exhibit some concentration in the largest borrowers.

The Aa2 subordinate lien rating reflects the improved borrower pool's credit quality in combination with high default tolerance and satisfactory debt service coverage. By ordinance, subordinate lien loan revenues are legally separate from senior lien revenues. It also benefits from excess revenues remaining after senior lien debt is serviced, including both GGRT and senior lien loan revenues. It has a junior claim to these funds, which is reflected in the rating distinction. Similar to the senior lien, the subordinate pool is large and diverse, but there is concentration in top five borrowers, which represent over 35% of the total outstanding debt.

Both pledges have satisfactory legal provisions, including cross-collateralized debt service reserve funds and individual debt service reserve funds. The authority has the ability to intercept pledged revenues of over 70% of the portfolio. Management remains strong and sophisticated.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Although the authority benefits from GGRT, based on historical collections, it is fairly resilient during times of economic volatility. Furthermore, it is a tax on utility usage, which will not be as materially impacted as other sectors. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the authority. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the authority changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Governmental Gross Receipt Taxes (GGRT), a statewide tax on utility usage, will remain resilient through periods of economic volatility. GGRT is a tax on utility usage, and is historically very stable. GGRT, in combination with loan agreement revenues, provides high default tolerance and adequate debt service coverage on both the senior and subordinate lien obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in the credit worthiness of the loan pools

- Material diversification of the top five borrowers

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained declines in GGRT collections

- Erosion of creditworthiness in the senior and subordinate loan pools

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by and payable solely from the special revenues and funds of the authority pledged under the Indenture, including: moneys from the repayment by governmental borrowers of loans made (differentiated between senior and subordinate), certain Governmental Gross Receipts Tax revenues, and additional revenues received by the authority that are designated as funds pledged by the Indenture.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020B bonds will reimburse 24 loans.

PROFILE

The NMFA is a public body politic and corporate, separate and apart from the State, constituting a governmental instrumentality of the State. The Finance Authority was created in 1992 to coordinate the planning and financing of State and local public projects, to provide for long-term planning and assessment of State and local capital needs and to improve cooperation among the executive and legislative branches of State government and local governments in financing public projects. NMFA employs 44 people, and is governed by an 11 member board.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020

