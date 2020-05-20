Moody's assigns Aa1 to North Carolina State University at Raleigh's (NC) Series 2020A&B bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 to North Carolina State University at Raleigh's (NCSU) proposed $265.5 million General Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and Taxable General Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B. The bonds, to be issued by the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina, have an expected final maturity in 2044. Concurrently, we also affirm its Aa1 ratings on $407 million of outstanding rated bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa1 ratings acknowledge North Carolina State University at Raleigh's (NCSU) prominent role as a large, public land-grant university serving over 36,000 students. A member of the University of North Carolina (UNC) system, NCSU receives very generous financial support from the State of North Carolina (Aaa stable), which provides funding for operations and capital. Sizeable and growing financial reserves, aided by solid donor support, provide a strong cushion relative to debt and operations. With extensive planning and continuous strategic investments, the university is poised to maintain its favorable financial, enrollment, and competitive momentum.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. Social distancing measures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus are exacting tremendous economic costs. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. NCSU has received federal aid, through the CARES act, to offset refunds provided to students. In addition, donors have provided support for students experiencing challenges related to COVID-19.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of continued steady operations, growing reserves, and manageable financial leverage. It also reflects expectations of ongoing revenue growth, aided by favorable student demand and continued state financial support. Should COVID-19 related downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in financial reserves relative to debt and operations

- Sustained strengthening in cash flow, contributing to gains in unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction of state financial support or decline in the state's credit quality

- Substantial increase in financial leverage

- Deterioration of operating performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The general revenue bonds, all fixed rate, are unsecured obligations of the university, payable from Available Funds, which include unrestricted revenues and unrestricted fund balances, but exclude state appropriations or student tuition payments. At fiscal year end 2019, Available Funds totaled $764 million, which has increased about 12% since fiscal 2015.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed 2020A&B bonds will be used to refund outstanding series 2010B Taxable General Revenue Bonds, 2013A General Revenue Bonds, reduce outstanding commercial paper, and fund four major capital projects. They are the renovation of the Carmichael complex, Centennial Campus cogeneration plant, Fitts-Woolard Hall and the Plant Sciences Initiative. Both the Fitts-Woolard and the Plant Sciences Initiative projects also benefit from capital funding from the state.

PROFILE

NCSU is land, sea, and space grant public university situated in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university serves a total headcount of over 36,000 students has historical strengths in engineering, agriculture, life sciences, textiles and design. A member of the University of North Carolina system, NCSU has operating revenues in excess of $1.6 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

