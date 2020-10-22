Moody's assigns Aa1 to North Carolina's Limited Obligation (Build NC) Bonds, Series 2020B; outlook stable

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the State of North Carolina's $700 million Limited Obligation (Build NC) Bonds, Series 2020B. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating is based on the State of North Carolina's obligation to make an annual appropriation from the state's Highway Trust Fund for the repayment of debt service on the Build NC Bonds. The one-notch distinction in the rating from the State of North Carolina's Aaa general obligation rating reflects the annual appropriation risk, but also incorporates the essential nature of the transportation projects financed by the bonds and the moderately strong legal structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The Build NC Bonds carry the stable outlook of the State of North Carolina, which reflects conservative fiscal management and budgeting practices that will mitigate revenue losses resulting from coronavirus-driven economic disruptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Given that the bonds are rated based on the state's Aaa rating and notched once off the state's rating because of the risk of non-appropriation, an upgrade is unlikely

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of the State of North Carolina's general obligation rating

- Non-appropriation of needed funds for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The Build NC Bonds are limited obligations of the state payable solely from funds appropriated by the state General Assembly. Pursuant to the legislation authorizing the Build NC Bonds and the trust indenture, the state Highway Trust Fund (HTF) will be the source for repayment of the bonds.

HTF revenue, which amounted to $1.6 billion in fiscal 2020 (based on unaudited figures), consists of transportation-related taxes and fees. From fiscal 2015 to 2020, HTF revenue grew by a compound annual growth rate of 4.6%. Fiscal 2020 revenue declined by 2.8% compared with fiscal 2019 because of economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus. Based on the state's May revised consensus revenue forecast, fiscal 2021 revenue is projected to decline by 4.5% compared with unaudited fiscal 2020 revenue.

The primary sources of revenue in the HTF are a 3% highway use tax levied on the retail value of motor vehicles and about 29% of state motor fuels tax revenue. Together, these two sources provide nearly 90% of total revenue in the HTF. Based on legislation passed in July, the percentage of motor fuels tax revenue to be deposited into the HTF was lowered to 19% in fiscal 2021, but will rise to 25% by fiscal 2023.

The HTF is primarily used for pay-as-you-go capital financing for the state's highway and transportation projects as well as debt service on the state's general obligation (GO) bonds for highway purposes. All GO bonds for highway purposes were repaid in fiscal 2020. The General Assembly has also statutorily committed to annual transfers of $49 million to the North Carolina Turnpike Authority and $45 million to the North Carolina State Ports Authority from the HTF. Coverage of the HTF's general obligation debt service, outstanding Build NC bonds debt service and annual statutory commitments in fiscal 2020 was strong at 7.4 times, despite the decline in revenue.

In April, the cash balance of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's (NCDOT) HTF and Highway Fund fell below the statutorily-required minimum amount because of revenue declines caused by coronavirus-driven economic disruptions and unexpected spending for disaster cleanup and litigation in 2019. The decline in the cash balance did not affect the state's ability to make debt service payments from the HTF. Based on legislation passed this year, NCDOT has made several changes to ensure structurally balanced operations in the HTF and Highway Fund going forward. NCDOT will create a comprehensive cash-spend plan and have an annual performance audit, funds have been reallocated between the HTF and Highway Fund for cash management purposes, a motor fuels tax floor of 36.1 cents per gallon will be in effect for calendar year 2021 and NCDOT has extensively reprogrammed its Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) to respond to coronavirus-driven revenue declines as well as the reallocation of funds between the HTF and Highway Fund. These changes will help to maintain stability in the HTF and Highway Fund. As of July, the cash balance of the HTF and Highway Fund has returned to the statutorily-required level.

The Series 2020B bonds are additionally secured by a Debt Service Reserve Fund (DSRF) required to be funded at the lesser of the standard three-prong test. The second supplemental trust indenture also requires monthly debt service deposits from the HTF to the trustee equal to one-sixth of the next interest payment and one-twelfth of the next principal payment. Further, the HTF cash balance at the end of each month must equal no less than 1.5 times the sum of debt service requirements on all Build NC Bonds plus statutory commitments, less amounts in Bond Fund and DSRF, or NCDOT will be prohibited from entering into new contract commitments. According to the trust indenture, if payment of principal or interest is not made when due or if the state fails to budget and appropriate sufficient funds to pay principal and interest coming due in any fiscal year, an event of default would be declared on the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020B Build NC Bonds will be used to fund transportation projects identified by the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan and fund the Debt Service Reserve Fund.

PROFILE

North Carolina is the ninth largest state in the US by population (10.5 million people in 2019) and the twelfth largest state by GDP ($587.7 billion in 2019 current dollars). State income levels are below average with per capita personal income in 2019 equal to 84.4% of the US level.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pisei Chea

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Genevieve Nolan

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

