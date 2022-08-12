Moody's assigns Aa1 to North Orange County CCD, CA's Election of 2014 GOULT Bonds, Series C; outlook is stable

New York, August 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to North Orange County Community College District's (Orange and Los Angeles Counties, California) Election of 2014 General Obligation Bonds, Series C. The bonds will be issued in the approximate par amount of $150 million. Moody's maintains Aa1 ratings on the district's $174.9 million in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 rating reflects the district's exceptionally large and diverse tax base, a strong local and regional economy poised for continued growth, and below-average wealth levels of district residents for the rating category. The Aa1 rating incorporates the district's healthy financial position supported by strong reserves and liquidity, low debt burden and a well-funded OPEB liability. The district's conservative budgeting practices, along with one-time federal COVID-19 relief grants and state hold harmless funding have served to maintain strong financial performance despite ongoing enrollment declines accelerated by the pandemic. Similar to many California Community College Districts, rising pension costs and continued declines in full time equivalent students may present challenges after the hold harmless provision under the Student Center Funding Formula (SCFF) concludes at the end of fiscal 2025, especially should enrollment figures not stabilize. The district has an above-average pension burden, which has also been factored into the rating.
The rating also incorporates the above-average legal strength of California community college district GO bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from a large and diverse tax base and its financial position will remain healthy given management's prudent fiscal practices.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Stabilized or growing enrollment
- Significant strengthening of area residents' income levels
- Continued funding of its OPEB liability and considerable progress in reducing the district's unfunded pension liability
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Sizeable declines in reserves and/or liquidity
- Inability to manage OPEB and pension costs
- Significant declines in enrollment past hold harmless state funding period
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. Debt service on the rated debt is secured by the district's voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge. The counties rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series C bonds represent the third issuance of a $574 million GOULT authorization approved by voters in 2014. Bond proceeds will fund a variety of capital projects including a new performing arts complex expected to be complete in 2024, parking structure and building renovations. Following the current issuance, the district will retain $174 million in remaining GOULT authorization, which is expected to be issued in 2025.
PROFILE
The North Orange County Community College District was established in 1964 and is comprised of approximately 155 square miles in Orange County (Aa1 stable), California and a small unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable), California. The territory of the district includes the Cities of Anaheim (A1 stable), Brea, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Habra, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Placentia, Rossmoor and Yorba Linda, as well as portions of Garden Grove, La Habra Heights, La Mirada, Orange, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Whittier.
The District maintains two comprehensive community colleges, Cypress College and Fullerton College as well as North Orange Continuing Education, which is a large continuing education school. In fiscal 2022, the district's estimated enrollment totaled 26,072.
