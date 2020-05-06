Moody's assigns Aa1 to North Texas Municipal Water District's Series 2020 Upper East Fork Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aa1 rating on North Texas Municipal Water District, TX's outstanding debt secured by Upper East Fork system revenue. The confirmation concludes the review for possible downgrade placed on April 13, 2020 of the district's rating as a result of the transition to the US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt methodology published in October 2017 as the primary methodology and the Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 as an additional methodology. The confirmation affects $273.1 million in outstanding contract revenue debt. Subsequently, we have assigned an Aa1 rating to North Texas Municipal Water District TX's $55.3 million Upper East Fork Wastewater Interceptor System Contract Revenue Bonds, Series 2020. The outlook on debt secured by Upper East Fork system is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's significant and essential role conveying wastewater to treatment plants, favorable credit quality of the key contracting parties, and the strong legal provisions governing the revenues derived from the contracting parties. The rating also incorporates the district's sum sufficient coverage and elevated debt profile.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for NTMWD - Upper East Fork. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of NTMWD - Upper East Fork changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the strong contractual provisions enabling the district to raise revenues as necessary coupled with the strong credit quality of the contracting parties will enable the district to maintain satisfactory financial performance.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from and secured by a first lien on and pledge of the district's gross revenues from the Upper East Fork Wastewater Interceptor System contract. Member governments are obligated under the contract to make payments in amounts sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to construct various system capital improvements.

PROFILE

North Texas Municipal Water District is a conservation and reclamation district created in 1951 to provide water to cities in north central Texas. The Upper East Fork Interceptor System, created in 1984, transports wastewater from either contract cities to the regional wastewater system.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in the debt burden

- Material growth in debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened financial performance and reserves

- Significant deterioration of the credit quality of member cities

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

