Moody's assigns Aa1 to Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District's COPs, Series 2022; outlook is stable

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District's $40 million Certificates of Participation, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aaa issuer rating on the district, which is a hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax security rating. The outlook is stable. Post sale the district will have $86.8 million in outstanding certificates.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's sizeable tax base spanning eight counties in the rapidly growing northern Denver (Aaa stable) metropolitan region. With a limited scope of operations, in addition to two reliable revenue sources consisting of take-or-pay contractual revenues and property taxes, the district has a history of solid operating performance that has driven the build-up of healthy reserves. This trend is expected to continue given its strong governance and management practices. The district's debt burden is minimal but is expected to grow as new administrative facilities are built over the next few years. New large scale supply projects also are expected to be financed by enterprises owned by the district or its Municipal Subdistrict with a combination of cash and debt.

The Aa1 rating on the certificates reflects the district's commitment to annually appropriate for lease payments that will be used by the trustee to pay debt service. The leased properties are essential assets, two administrative buildings that are critical to the district providing its core service. The legal structure is satisfactory, with a clearly defined pledged revenue stream and a limited number of parties participating in the structure, but with payments still subject to annual appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expected maintenance of strong governance practices along with continued strong demand for its supplemental water supply.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increase to leverage and/or fixed costs relative to tax base and/or revenues

- Imbalanced operations across any of its enterprise funds that reduce reserves and available funds

- Downgrade of the issuer rating (lease)

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates are payable from base rental payments flowing from the district, as lessee, to the trustee, as lessor. The base rental payments are subject to annual appropriation by the district that are payable from all revenues that flow into the district's main enterprise fund. The lease is subject to annual renewal, with terms ending Sept 30. Certificate holders also have a right to proceeds deposited into the base rental fund as well as other revenues contained in funds established under the indenture. The trustee has a leasehold interest in the Leased Property under the Site Lease, but the certificate holders do not benefit from a mortgage interest in leased property. Only revenues from the District Enterprise Fund will be available to pay certificates, not project specific revenues that flow into separate enterprise funds. Upon full payment of the certificates, the trustee will transfer the leased properties to the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the certificates will be used to fund expansions and improvements to administration building at the main Berthoud campus.

PROFILE

The Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District was created in 1937 to acquire water, obtain right-of-way rights for water delivery operations and construct / operate facilities to conserve, control, allocate and distribute raw water. The district's service area covers portions of eight counties north of Denver (Aaa stable), serving just over 1.16 million residents. In addition to providing some native raw water supply, the district provides supplemental raw water supply, adding to the native supply by diverting water from the west slope of the Rocky Mountains to the east slope region, with water being used for municipal, agricultural and industrial purposes.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Nichols

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael Wertz

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

