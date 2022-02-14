Moody's assigns Aa1 to Oakland, CA's Ser. 2022C-1 & 2022C-2 GOULT bonds

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Oakland's $194.4 million General Obligation Bonds (Measure KK, Series 2022C-1) (Tax-Exempt) and $17.9 million General Obligation Bonds (Measure KK, Series 2022C-2) (Taxable). Moody's maintains its Aa1 rating on approximately $451 million of outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, Aa2 rating on $36.8 million lease revenue bonds, and Aa2 rating on $174.8 million of outstanding pension obligation bonds. The outlook on all series of debt is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 GOULT rating is supported by Oakland's strong financial position and integration into the robust Bay Area economy. Despite a slow reopening of the city's central business district Oakland's considerable pipeline of new development, valuable housing stock, and improving resident wealth and income profile will support the city's economy over the medium to long term. The rating additionally reflects the city's sound fiscal policies and experienced, prudent management team. The Aa1 rating also incorporates the city's raised long-term liability profile and fixed cost burdens, driven primarily by elevated pension and other post-employment benefits.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook incorporates the city's large and diverse tax base that is poised for continued healthy growth and our expectation that the city's financial position will remain strong given management's prudent fiscal practices.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material reduction of city's pension and OPEB burdens
- Improvement in resident wealth and incomes
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Increase in debt, pension or OPEB burden
- Meaningful growth to fixed costs
- Material deterioration of financial position
- Prolonged pandemic-related economic sluggishness resulting in tax base decline or financial weakening
LEGAL SECURITY
The general obligation bonds are secured by the city's unlimited property tax pledge and benefit from a lien secured by statute.
USE OF PROCEEDS
General Obligation Bonds Series 2022C-1 and 2022C-2 will be used for various measure KK approved projects, primarily street repaving, sidewalk repairs and various public works related projects.
PROFILE
The City of Oakland is in the County of Alameda (Aaa stable) on the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay, approximately seven miles from downtown San Francisco via the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. It has a diverse economic base and some of the major industries include retail trade, transportation, and logistics, hi-tech, science research, and health care. The city's population is 435,514.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Manoleas
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_WEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
405 Howard Street
Suite 300
San Francisco 94105
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Weber
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653