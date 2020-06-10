Moody's assigns Aa1 to Ohio's G.O. Refunding Bonds, Ser. 2020A and 2020B; outlook stable

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the State of Ohio's $194.7 million Higher Education General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Federally Taxable), $115.3 million Common Schools General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Federally Taxable), $141 million Infrastructure Improvement General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Federally Taxable), $93 million Higher Education General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Tax-Exempt), $111.7 million Common Schools General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Tax-Exempt), and $73.1 million Infrastructure Improvement General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Tax-Exempt). The bonds are expected to price the week of June 17. The outlook on the bonds is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating is based on the state's strong budgetary and financial management, sound reserve levels, and affordable fixed costs associated with below-average long-term debt, pension and retiree healthcare (OPEB) liabilities. These strengths are offset by below-average economic growth, compounded by weak demographic trends.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the State of Ohio. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the State of Ohio changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that the state's proactive financial management, low fixed costs, fully-funded rainy day fund and substantial available liquidity will continue to support satisfactory budget flexibility during the severe economic disruption and revenues declines related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on preliminary revenue figures through May, the fiscal 2020 year-to-date revenue gap increased to 4.9% ($1.05 billion) below budget from 4% in the prior month. May monthly tax collections were 13% below budget and 15.6% below May 2019. The state plans to fully balance the fiscal 2020 budget gap with spending reductions and has a $2.7 billion rainy day fund available to stabilize the fiscal 2021 budget if necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved demographic trends, particularly in working age population growth, net migration, and age distribution, that contribute to stronger economic growth relative to peers

- Maintenance of a budget in structural surplus, together with an increase in pension contributions sufficient to "tread water"

- Development of governance tools such as consensus revenue forecasting or publicly available long-term forecasts that institutionalize current best practices, increase transparency, and ensure consistency across administrations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further weakening of employment, personal income or demographic trends

- Financial deterioration, including a return to budgetary structural imbalance and/or materially lower reserve levels

- Unanticipated rise in long-term liabilities and an increase in fixed-costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by a pledge of the full faith and credit, revenue and taxing power of the State of Ohio. Highway user receipts (i.e. motor vehicle fees and taxes, and fuel taxes) and net lottery proceeds are specifically excluded from the state's general obligation pledge. Debt service payments on the bonds do not depend on the progress, completion, or operation of the facilities or projects that they finance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A bonds will refund outstanding general obligation bonds for net present value savings with no extension of final maturity. Proceeds of the Series 2020B bonds will refund debt service due in fiscal 2021 to provide budgetary savings to the state. A small selection of maturities (less than $60 million) will be extended three years past the current final maturity, however this will have minimal impact on the average maturity of the state's total debt portfolio.

Although a portion of the current refunding is restructuring debt service for budgetary relief rather than for savings, the net impact of the six refundings will result in net present value savings approximate to 10.9% of refunded par.

PROFILE

The state of Ohio has a population of 11.7 million, located in the Midwest region of the US with 312 miles of shoreline along Lake Erie, according to NOAA. The state is the seventh-largest US state by population, and has a large, diverse economy reflected in its GDP of $676 billion (also seventh among the states).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Baye Larsen

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

