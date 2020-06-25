Moody's assigns Aa1 to Oregon's G.O. Bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the State of Oregon's $23.1 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Higher Education), 2020 Series N (Article XI-F(1) - Tax-Exempt), $255.5 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Higher Education), 2020 Series O (Article XI-F(1) - Federally Taxable), $2.3 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Higher Education), 2020 Series P (Article XI-G - Tax-Exempt), and $53.2 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Higher Education), 2020 Series Q (Article XI-G - Federally Taxable). The bonds are expected to price the week of July 8. The outlook on the bonds is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 general obligation ratings are based on the state's strong liquidity and fund balances combined with sophisticated revenue forecasting and sound budget management, that will support continued budget flexibility through the coronavirus-driven recession. While the state's bonded debt medians are above average, total long-term liabilities are moderate given its below-average adjusted net pension liability and minimal other post employment benefits (OPEB). These strengths are partially balanced by the state's high exposure to personal income tax volatility and the constitutional 2% kicker on income taxes that prevents the state from fully capturing the revenue boost during periods of economic strength.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the State of Oregon. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the State of Oregon changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Oregon's stable outlook reflects the sound budget management and strong liquidity, that will support satisfactory financial flexibility during the severe economic disruption and revenue declines related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outlook also reflects our expectation that Oregon's sound reserve levels (including $1.5 billion of combined budgetary reserves as of April 2020) will support continued budget flexibility while the state manages its projected $1.5 billion (6.7%) revenue shortfall in the biennium ending June 30, 2021, and that structural balance and reserves will remain consistent with peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of structural budget balance, including making sufficient pension contributions to help the pension liability "tread water"

- Growth and maintenance of strong General Fund reserve levels that are above-average and sufficient to offset revenue volatility during economic downturns

- A rapid return to above-average job growth post-recession

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in the state's financial performance and reductions in reserve levels that exceed peer trends

- A sustained, multi-year use of non-recurring solutions to balance the budget

- A larger-than-expected increase in the adjusted net pension liability (ANPL) that leads to significantly above-average long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series N-Q bonds are general obligations of the State of Oregon, backed by the full faith and credit and taxing power of the state, including the power to levy an ad valorem property tax upon all property within the state. The Oregon constitution authorizes the issuance of general obligation bonds for a variety of purposes under articles XI-A through XI-Q.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund outstanding general obligation bonds for net present value savings, with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

The State of Oregon has a population of 4.1 million people located on the northwest coast of the US, bordered by Washington (Aaa stable), California (Aa2 stable), and Idaho (Aa1 stable) with 1,410 miles of shoreline, according to NOAA. The state is the 27th largest by population and has a large, diverse economy reflected in its GDP of $239 billion (ranks 25th among states).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

