Moody's assigns Aa1 to Oregon's G.O. Veterans' Welfare bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 rating to the State of Oregon's $28.1 million General Obligation Bonds, 2022 Series D (Veterans' Welfare Bonds Series 109)(Fixed Rate). Moody's also maintains the Aa1 rating on Oregon's issuer rating and $6.7 billion of outstanding general obligation bonds. The bonds are expected to price the week of July 18. The outlook on the bonds is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the general obligation bonds is the same as the state's Aa1 issuer rating, given the state's pledge of its full faith, credit and taxing power and broad revenue base to pay the bonds. The issuer rating is based on the state's strong liquidity and fund balances combined with sophisticated revenue forecasting and sound budget management, that will support continued budget flexibility through the economic recovery. While the state's bonded debt medians are above average, total long-term liabilities are moderate given its below-average adjusted net pension liability and minimal other post employment benefits (OPEB). These strengths are partially balanced by the state's high exposure to personal income tax volatility and the constitutional 2% kicker on income taxes that prevents the state from fully capturing the revenue boost during periods of economic strength.

RATING OUTLOOK

Oregon's stable outlook reflects the sound budget management and strong liquidity that will support satisfactory financial flexibility during the economic recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Maintenance of structural budget balance, including making sufficient pension contributions to help the pension liability "tread water" and prevent further growth in above-average long-term liabilities

- Maintenance of strong General Fund reserve levels that are above-average and sufficient to offset revenue volatility during economic downturns -An increase in resident income, adjusted for real pricing power, to at least the US average

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration in the state's financial performance and reductions in reserve levels that exceed peer trends

- A sustained, multi-year use of non-recurring solutions to balance the budget - A larger-than-expected increase in the adjusted net pension liability (ANPL) that leads to significantly above-average long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2022 Series D bonds are general obligations of the State of Oregon, backed by the full faith and credit and taxing power of the state. The bonds are issued under articles XI-A of the constitution that specifically authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds for benefit of Oregon's war veterans. The bonds, while backed by the full faith, credit and taxing power of the state, are repaid through scheduled mortgage loan payments. The state's ad valorem taxing power is not pledged to repay the 2022 Series D bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2022 Series D bond proceeds will raise lendable funds for the Department of Veterans' Affairs which assists veterans by providing favorable-interest-rate loans for the purchase or improvement of farms and homes.

PROFILE

The State of Oregon has a population of 4.2 million people located on the northwest coast of the US, bordered by Washington (Aaa stable), California (Aa2 stable), and Idaho (Aaa stable) with 1,410 miles of shoreline, according to NOAA. The state is the 27th largest by population and has a large, diverse economy reflected in its real GDP of $219 billion (ranks 25th among states).

