Moody's assigns Aa1 to PBA of the City of Huntsville, AL's $70.95M Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2022

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 lease rating to the Huntsville Public Building Authority, AL's $70.95 million Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa1 lease revenue rating on the authority's outstanding Series 2017 Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds. Moody's also maintains Aaa issuer and GOLT ratings on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Total debt outstanding is approximately $860 million. The city's outlook is stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's outstanding general obligation debt is limited based upon Alabama's (Aa1 stable) constitutional property tax limits.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 lease revenue rating reflects the annually renewable lease, lease rental payments from any legally available city funds paid directly to the trustee, the essential nature of the project and the city's sound financial position. The lease rating is notched once off of the issuer rating given the risk of non-appropriation.

The Aaa issuer rating reflects a strong regional tax base and position as a major economic engine for northern Alabama, which is reinforced by the large governmental presence of Redstone Arsenal and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. The rating further reflects the city's stable financial position with solid reserve and cash levels as well as an above-average but affordable debt burden.

The absence of distinction between the Aaa rating on the city's GOLT debt and the city's Aaa issuer rating is based on the city's pledge of its full faith and credit.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook for the city is stable. The stable outlook reflects a trend of solid General Fund reserve levels, including the continued maintenance of a Contingency Reserve.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Changes in the law which make the issue a non-contingent lease obligation

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Change in the City's issuer rating

- Failure to appropriate or renew the annual lease

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022 Lease Revenue Bonds are limited obligations of the authority and are payable solely from rental income derived by the authority from the city under the Lease. The indenture and lease offer standard legal provisions, including an annually renewable lease and lease revenue payments made by the city (directly to the trustee) from all legally-available funds paid directly to the trustee and a non-forecloseable mortgage on the facility.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 revenue bonds will be used to finance the cost of constructing and equipping a new city hall facility.

PROFILE

The Authority is a public corporation organized and existing under and pursuant to the provisions of the Act and a resolution adopted by the governing body of the City. The Authority was organized for the purpose of constructing certain public facilities for lease by the Authority to the City. The powers of the Authority are vested in its Board of Directors, consisting of three members elected by the governing body of the City for staggered terms.

The City of Huntsville is the county seat of Madison County (Aa1 stable) and is centrally located in north Alabama, approximately 95 miles north of Birmingham (Aa3 stable), 103 miles south of Nashville, TN (Metro. Govt. of Nashville & Davidson Cnty., Aa2 stable) and 180 miles northwest of Atlanta, GA (Aa1 stable). According to the 2019 American Community Survey, the city has a population of approximately 196,219.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

