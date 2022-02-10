Moody's assigns Aa1 to Paradise Valley USD 69, AZ's 2022 GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Maricopa County School District 69 (Paradise Valley Unified), AZ's School Improvement Bonds, Project of 2019, Series C (2022) and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 in the expected amounts of $48.6 million and $33.3 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa1 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and a Aa2 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $375 million of GOULT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy economy with strong resident income measures. It further reflects the district's strong financial position, with above average reserves and manageable fixed costs, supported by strong budgeting and proactive management. Additionally, the district benefits from demonstrated local voter support, evidenced by multiple capital and M&O override levies. Arizona school districts' institutional framework is weak, with nearly all revenue controlled by enrollment-driven state funding formulas. The district's declining enrollment, resulting from both fewer school-age children and charter and private school competition, continues to pressure finances, but management has a track record of adding to fund balance despite enrollment declines. Elevated leverage is a credit weakness that will moderate somewhat since near-term debt plans are offset by relatively quick principal amortization.

The Aa1 rating on the district's general obligation (GO) bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects Arizona school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain its strong reserves despite declining enrollment, which is expected to be met with expenditure reductions. Additionally, the stable outlook incorporates the growing local economy, which will continue to support the district's funding through local property taxes and voter-supported overrides.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Improved enrollment trend

Significant reduction in long term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Increased pace of enrollment declines not met with expense reductions

Material decline in fund balance or cash

Substantial growth in long-term liabilities or fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the annual levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, on all taxable property within the district. The debt service portion of the property tax levy is collected, held in segregation and transferred directly to the paying agent by the county. The money is held in a debt service fund at the county and cannot be borrowed against by the district for cash shortages. Additionally, debt service revenue is secured by statute for the payment of GO bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series C (2022) bond proceeds will be used to perform maintenance on school facilities, construct and make school improvements, and purchase technology, equipment and furniture. The Series 2022 refunding bonds will refund the district's outstanding Series 2012A GOULT bonds with no extension of debt service.

PROFILE

The district encompasses an area of 98 square miles in Maricopa County (Aaa stable) and serves an estimated population of 282,000 in the areas of northeast Phoenix (Aa1 negative) and north Scottsdale (Aaa stable). The district operates 27 K-6 elementary schools, one K-8 elementary school, seven middle schools, five high schools, two alternative schools and online instruction that serves 28,903 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Madeline Atkins

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Helen Cregger

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

