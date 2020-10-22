Moody's assigns Aa1 to Paradise Valley USD AZ's Second Series 2020 GOULT; outlook stable

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to Maricopa County School District 69 (Paradise Valley Unified), Arizona's School Improvement Bonds, Second Series 2020 in the expected amount of $49.2 million. Moody's maintains a Aa1 on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) in the amount of $297.9 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's large and growing Phoenix Metro area tax base with healthy resident wealth metrics. The rating also considers the district's strong financial profile that has seen considerable improvement and is expected to remain healthy despite a modest trend of declining enrollment. Fixed costs are high, but growth is contained through strong budgeting and proactive management. The district's average debt burden, manageable pensions and funded OPEB liability as well as the security of an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries were also rating drivers.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see material immediate risks for Paradise Valley USD 69 given the district's strong reserves levels, capable management team and receipt of approximately $12.5 million to help support district operations. However, a prolonged recession could lead to protracted state funding challenges across the sector. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update our rating/outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will manage through the coronavirus pandemic and maintain its strong reserves. Additionally, the stable outlook incorporates the expectation of modestly declining enrollment, which is expected to be met with expenditure reductions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material growth in the district's reserve levels

- Continued growth in tax base and overall wealth and socioeconomic levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial deterioration in the district's financial position

- Protracted deterioration of the district's tax base

- Continued decline in enrollment without sufficient expenditure reductions

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the annual levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, on all taxable property within the district. The debt service portion of the property tax levy is collected, held in a segregated fund and transferred directly to the paying agent by the county. The money is held in a debt service fund at the county and cannot be borrowed against by the district for cash shortages. Additionally, the revenues to repay debt are secured by statute.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale will be used remodel school facilities, general district-wide school improvements, bus purchases and technology updates.

PROFILE

The district encompasses an area of 98 square miles in Maricopa County (Aaa stable) and serves an estimated population of 277,000 in the areas of northeast Phoenix (general obligation Aa1 negative) and north Scottsdale (Aaa stable). The district operates 27 K-6 elementary schools, one K-8 elementary school, seven middle schools, five high schools, two alternative schools and online instruction that serves 29,496 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

