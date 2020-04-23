Moody's assigns Aa1 to Pennsylvania State University's (PA) various series of 2020 debt and affirms outstanding Aa1 and VMIG 1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Pennsylvania State University's (PA) proposed $1.1 billion Taxable Notes, Series C of 2020, $1.1 billion Bonds, Taxable Series D of 2020 and $63 million Bonds, Tax-Exempt Series E of 2020. The bonds have an expected final maturity in fiscal 2051. We also affirm the Aa1 and VMIG 1 ratings on about $1.5 billion of outstanding rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the Aa1 ratings reflect Pennsylvania State University's excellent strategic positioning as a comprehensive public university with a strong national brand and an expansive research enterprise. A highly regarded market reputation, good programmatic diversity and multiple delivery platforms support favorable student demand despite challenging regional demographics. Total cash and investments of a substantial $8.9 billion provide ample coverage of pro forma debt and a strong operating reserve. The majority of wealth is unrestricted and highly liquid, which allows for a significant runway to manage through a period of operational uncertainty driven by the coronavirus outbreak. A strong financial strategy and risk management, governance factors under our ESG taxonomy, support consistently favorable operating performance and debt affordability. Lastly, an outsized $6.7 billion revenue base and excellent revenue diversity provide additional operational flexibility.

We expect the university to manage through near-term operational and financial uncertainty driven by the coronavirus outbreak, a social risk under our ESG taxonomy given the substantial implications for public health and safety. However, recent investment losses will cause near-term softening in wealth and liquidity levels, and increases to net pension liabilities. Further, a disruption in normal business activity will drive declines in revenue generated from student charges and health care operations over a duration that is unknown at this point. As a result, a contraction in operating performance will materialize in fiscal 2020 and potentially fiscal 2021. Favorably, the magnitude of weakening will be tempered by management's actions to pare spending along with an influx of revenue from recently passed federal financial aid packages to support both university and health care operations.

The VMIG 1 rating reflects the strong credit quality of the university, effective treasury management, and excellent coverage of demand debt from liquidity. Upon issuance of the Series 2020 bonds, the university will no longer have any demand debt outstanding.

RATING OUTLOOK

Our rating and outlook incorporate Moody's base case macroeconomic scenario, including that disruption in economic activity in the first half of the year will be followed by some recovery in the second half, and that the spread of the coronavirus will weaken over the spring and summer. However, there is significant uncertainty in the current environment, with potential negative impacts on multiple revenue streams in fiscal 2020 in a downside scenario. Depending on the magnitude, these could drive additional rating or outlook strains.

The stable outlook for PSU reflects its ability to absorb the base case scenario due to its historically strong operating cash flow, excellent liquidity and substantial scale. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening in strategic positioning driven primarily by a significant improvement in student demand and fundraising

- Outsized growth in wealth and liquidity, providing for stronger coverage of debt and additional operating flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Realization of more material downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, driving both heightened revenue pressures and a weakened balance sheet position

- Substantial weakening in consolidated operating performance and debt affordability, driven in part by financial deterioration at Penn State Health

- For the VMIG rating, deterioration of credit quality of long-term rating or material weakening in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

All revenue bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university and are on parity with outstanding rated debt. The proposed floating rate note, to be privately placed with a counterparty, is expected to be on parity with other rated debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from proposed Series 2020C private placement floating rate notes (FRNs) will be issued to pre-fund 75% of the university's proportional share of the actuarial unfunded liability related to the State Employees' Retirement System (SERS) pension plan. SERS is a cost-sharing, multiple-employer, defined benefit pension plan. The FRNs will provide short-term financing to ensure that the university can deposit funds with the state to pre-fund its proportional share of the SERS unfunded actuarial pension liability by the legislatively mandated deadline of May 1, 2020.

Proceeds from the proposed 2020D bonds will be used to refund outstanding Series 2020C taxable notes into a 30-year fixed rate structure. Through the financing, the university projects to realize substantial present value savings.

Proceeds from the proposed 2020E bonds will be used to refund outstanding 2009B bonds, the university's only remaining variable rate demand bonds.

PROFILE

Penn State is Pennsylvania's land grant university, one of the nation's leading research institutions and a growing regional health care provider through Penn State Health. Total university enrollment exceeding 96,000 students (86,000 full-time equivalents) incorporates the University Park main campus (40,000 undergraduate headcount), 19 Commonwealth campuses (28,000 undergraduates) offering a range of degrees and majors, the College of Medicine at The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey as well as over 8,000 full-time equivalent students in its online Penn State World Campus.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146782. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

