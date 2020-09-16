Moody's assigns Aa1 to Pflugerville, TX's various GOLT issuances

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Pflugerville, TX's $51.5 million Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020, $15.9 million Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2020A, $16.3 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B and $39.3 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020C. Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the city's issuer rating and outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the city's sizable and growing tax base that benefits from proximity to Austin (Aa1 stable), a strong financial position, an elevated debt burden and low pension and OPEB liabilities.

The Aa1 limited tax rating is the same as the city's issuer rating reflecting the city's substantial margin under its property tax caps with ample headroom providing more than 120% of debt service. The headroom offsets the property tax limitations under the statutory tax rate.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the city given its continued tax base growth and strong reserves. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Pflugerville changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Tax base expansion

- Decline in debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Tax base deterioration or weakened income or wealth metrics

- Trend of structural imbalance leading to significant declines in reserves

- Notable increase in debt burden or capital needs

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and certificates constitute direct obligations of the city, payable from the levy and collection of a direct and continuing ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the city. The certificates are additionally secured by a limited pledge of the surplus revenues derived from the operation of the city's combined Waterworks and Sewer System, after payment of all operation and maintenance expenses and all debt service, reserve and other requirements in connection with all of the city's Waterworks and Sewer System Revenue Bonds and other obligations which are payable from such revenues, which amount shall not exceed $5,000.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the certificates will be used for various street, drainage, water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

Proceeds from the 2020A Bonds will be used for various road and infrastructure projects. Proceeds from the 2020B and C Bonds will refund portions of the city's outstanding Series 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 bonds, with no extension of maturity, for economic cost savings.

PROFILE

The City of Pflugerville is located along I-35 in Travis County (Aaa stable) in central Texas (Aaa stable), approximately 15 miles northeast of Austin. The city has a population of approximately 71,200. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are professional/scientific/technical services, health services, and accommodation/food services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lauren Von Bargen

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Adebola Kushimo

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Dallas

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

