Moody's assigns Aa1 to Phoenix, AZ's 2022 refunding GOs, affirms outstanding Aa1 GO and Aa2 excise tax bond ratings; outlook revised to stable from negative

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the City of Phoenix, AZ's $143.2 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Aa1 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds and Aa2 ratings on the city's outstanding senior and subordinate lien excise tax bonds. The outlook for the GO bonds was revised to stable from negative and the outlook for the excise tax bonds remains stable. Post-issuance, the city's outstanding debt will include $900 million GO bonds, $350,000 senior lien excise tax bonds and $509 million subordinate lien excise tax bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating reflects one of the fastest growing economies in the US, a very large tax base, improving though still modest income levels, and the city's healthy financial position. While the regional economy was affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Phoenix's economic and tax base growth outperformed other parts of the US. Finances remain in a healthy position, supported by prudent budget management and revenue growth driven by the city's strong economy. The city is unusually reliant on excise tax revenues for its operations but is also able to increase its local tax rate with a city council vote. While the city's overall leverage is consistent with its peers, outsized net pension liabilities remain a challenge. Positively, revenue growth will mitigate high fixed costs, giving the city more operating flexibility.

The Aa2 excise tax bond rating reflects the very broad pledge of the city's various primary operating revenues that are growing soundly, consistent with the strong economic trends. The Aa2 ratings on both the senior and subordinate liens reflect the low amount of senior debt outstanding, consistently strong combined maximum annual debt service coverage due to rapid principal repayment and declining debt service. Also, legal provisions are satisfactory even considering the more modest covenants for the subordinate lien.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook on the GOULT bonds to stable from negative is primarily being driven by the city's meaningful increases in pension contributions that will likely decrease liabilities over the long-term. The stable outlook on the city's GOULT and excise tax bonds reflects the likelihood that continued revenue growth, albeit at a somewhat slower pace, will enable the city to afford rising fixed costs and maintain its current financial position. The city's strong growth in its primary revenue sources have benefited from the economic expansion in the region.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in pension liabilities

- Significant appreciation in wealth and income measures, including per capita assessed value- Sustained trend of pledged revenue growth that bolsters debt service coverage (excise tax bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Unexpected increases in required pension contributions that outstrip the city's revenue growth and crowd out other operational needs

- Significant and prolonged economic slowdown with revenue declines and budgetary imbalance that weaken the city's reserves and liquidity- Significant growth in balance sheet leverage - Downgrade of the city's GO rating (excise tax bonds)- Pledged revenue declines that significantly weaken debt service coverage (excise tax bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are payable from ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property within the city without limitation as to rate, but limited by statutory provisions to an amount which shall not exceed the total aggregate principal and interest requirements becoming due on the

bonds. The pledge of ad valorem taxes is also secured by statute.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund a portion of the city's outstanding GO bonds.

PROFILE

Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the US with a population of about 1.6 million residents, the state capital of Arizona (Aa1 stable), and the center of the metropolitan area (population of 4.5 million) that includes Maricopa County (Aaa stable). The Phoenix Civic Improvement Corporation is an internal conduit entity that issues debt on behalf of the city and its enterprises for the construction and acquisition of certain facilities. The city operates an Airport Enterprise (Aa3 stable), Wastewater Enterprise (Aa2 stable) and Water Enterprise (Aa2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the excise tax bond ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/US-Public-Finance-Special-Tax-Methodology--PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Trevino

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gregory Lipitz

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

