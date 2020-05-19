Moody's assigns Aa1 to Raleigh's (NC) LOBs, Series 2020A&B; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Raleigh's $36.4 million Limited Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A and $23.2 million Taxable Limited Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains a Aaa on the city's general obligation debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The LOBs are rated one notch off the city's GO rating due to the risk of non-appropriation, legal structure and essentiality of pledged assets.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Raleigh. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city will continue to benefit from its position as the state capital and as a regional economic and jobs center. The city's cash and reserve position will remain healthy given strong budget management and formal policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of structural imbalance leading to weakened reserves

- Significant increase in debt or capital needs

- Downgrade of city's GO rating (LOBs only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The limited obligation bonds are secured by the city's pledge to annually appropriate debt service payments and by a first lien on pledged collateral comprised of a law enforcement training facility. The city's Budget Officer is required to include annual installment payments in each proposed budget for the life of the bonds. The City Council may delete the appropriation only through the adoption of an express resolution. If the city fails to make installment payments, the Trustee can accelerate payments and may institute foreclosure proceedings and apply the proceeds of sale to the balance of payments due under the bonds. The Deed of Trust allows for a release of assets from the collateral pool if the appraised value of the remaining assets comprises no less than 50% of the aggregate bonds then outstanding.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020 bonds will fund a new law enforcement training center and improvements to three fire stations and refund the outstanding 2010A LOBs with no extension of maturity, for an estimated net present value savings of 7% of refunded principal.

PROFILE

The City of Raleigh is the county seat of Wake County (Aaa stable) and the state capital, located in the Piedmont region of central North Carolina (Aaa stable). The city forms one point of the Research Triangle Park, along with Chapel Hill (Aaa stable) and the City of Durham (Aaa stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

