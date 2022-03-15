Moody's assigns Aa1 to Rockefeller University's (NY) Series 2022A bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 to Rockefeller University's (NY) The Rockefeller University Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A issued by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York in the amount of $62.6 million. We have also affirmed the Aa1 and Aa1/VMIG1 ratings on parity debt. The university had $945 million in debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of Rockefeller University's Aa1 rating acknowledges its globally prominent position in biomedical research and its ability to attract research grants as well as significant and ongoing philanthropic support. Credit quality is supported by a substantial $2.9 billion in total cash and investments as of June 30, 2021, 86% of which is not permanently restricted. Manhattan real estate holdings add to total wealth although not included in cash and investments. Overall financial strategy is excellent, with prudent endowment oversight and sound budgeting.

Offsetting factors include increased and elevated financial leverage with total adjusted debt to operating revenue of 2.5x. While the liquidity profile is strong, exposure to variable rate and demand debt as well as interest rate swaps weighs on credit quality with long dated bullet maturities requiring careful treasury management. Further, exposure to social risks, notably large settlements for sexual abuse claims related to its hospital operations, are an ongoing credit challenge.

The Aa1/VMIG1 ratings on the Series 2002 A2 and Series 2008A bonds incorporate the strength of the underlying rating as well as the standby bank purchase agreements supporting them.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that Rockefeller University will sustain significant wealth and unrestricted liquidity with limited additional debt. Moody's also expects a return to stronger operating performance, reflected in improved EBIDA margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in spendable cash and investments and liquidity relative to debt and operating expenses

- Sustained stronger operating performance- Material reduction of litigation risk and exposure

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakened operating performance with EBIDA margins falling below 15%

- Reduction in spendable cash and investments to total adjusted debt below 2x- Decline in donor support- Substantial additional legal settlements associated with social risks- For short term rating, significant reduction in the university's long term credit quality, downgrade of counterparty short term credit ratings to below P-1 or termination of standby bond purchase agreements

LEGAL SECURITY

Payments under the loan agreements are a general unsecured obligation of Rockefeller University.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refinance series 2012A and 2012B and to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Rockefeller University, located in New York City, is a center for research and graduate education in the biomedical sciences, chemistry, bioinformatics, and physics. The university is comprised of around 70 laboratories and favors an organizational approach without formal departments and other silos. Total operating revenue on a Moody's adjusted basis was $377 million in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

