Moody's assigns Aa1 to Salt River Project Agricultural Imp. and Power District's (AZ) Electric Revenue bonds 2020 Ser. A, taxable 2020 Ser. B, forward delivery 2021 Ser. A; outlook stable

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Salt River Project (SRP) Agricultural Improvement and Power District's (AZ)'s Salt River Project Electric System Revenue Bonds, consisting of a $235 million 2020 Series A Tax-Exempt, a $100 million 2020 Series B Taxable and a $321 million planned 2021 Series A Forward Delivery Tax-Exempt bonds in December 2021. The bonds will rank on parity with SRP's outstanding Electric System Revenue Bonds rated Aa1. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on SRP's revenue bonds reflects the utility's self-regulated rate setting authority, robust financial metrics, and strong management of the moderate electricity demand growth in a service area that includes Phoenix, Arizona (Aa1 negative) and more than half of the surrounding metropolitan area. SRP's strong financial position allows it to fund ongoing capital improvement with operating cash flow, moderating its debt burden.

A key SRP strength is its well managed financial operations and conservative financial planning. Fixed obligation coverage ratios have averaged 3.2x over the last 5 years, with most surplus financial margins used to fund SRPs ongoing capital improvement plan. This approach helps to have a smoothing effect on SRP's debt ratio, which was 42.6% at the end of FY 2020 (unadjusted for pensions). SRP also maintains strong liquidity with strong fund balance policies and an authorized commercial paper program. Over the last five years SRP has maintained days liquidity on hand in excess of 200 days; a trend we expect to continue.

An ongoing challenge facing SRP is managing carbon transition risk as the utility transitions its power supply to meet federal environmental standards and lowers the carbon content of its fuel supply in a way that maintains its competitive prices while reliably meeting its peak demand. SRP's approach has been to expand renewables and sustainable sources of energy. Its sustainability targets include achieving a 62% reduction in carbon emissions from generation by 2035 (from 2005 levels) as well as a goal to conserve 5 billion gallons of water by 2035.

SRP continues to progress on its plans to phase out its coal-fired generation assets and transition to sustainable and renewable energy sources. In 2020, it sourced 24% of electric generation from coal, down from 43% in 2018, owing in part to the closure of the 970MW Navajo Generating Station in late 2019 and low natural gas prices. SRP's progress towards transitioning to a more sustainable fuel mix is a key rating consideration.

RATING OUTLOOK

SRP's rating outlook is stable. We expect the utility's strong management of its finances, operations and power supply requirements to continue and remain flexible to cope with the challenges of transitioning to a lower carbon-intensive fuel mix.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- SRP is among the highest rated US public power electric utilities and upward ratings movement is limited. That said, strong financial metrics on a sustained basis and successful transition to a changed fuel mix that meets expected greenhouse gas limits could lead to consideration of a higher rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- SRP's rating could come under pressure if its financial metrics were to weaken below historic levels such that DSCRs fell below 2.0x and days liquidity fell below 150 days for a sustained period of time.

LEGAL SECURITY

SRP's bonds are secured by a pledge of and a first lien on the net revenues of the electric system. The rate covenant is sum-sufficient; there is a 1.10x additional bond test; and a debt service reserve requirement in the bond resolution, which is set at one-half the average annual interest cost for all SRP's outstanding revenue bonds. SRP has covenanted to maintain the debt reserve account at the debt service reserve requirement. As of April 30, 2020, the balance in the debt reserve account was approximately $81 million, which exceeded the debt reserve requirement. We understand that upon the issuance of the offered bonds, the debt service reserve account will continue to exceed the debt service reserve requirement.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds for the 2020 Ser. A bonds will be used to refund the 2010B bonds, callable in December 2020. Roughly $250 million in new money from the remaining 2020 Ser. A and 2020 Ser. B proceeds will be used for capital improvements, liquidity support, general corporate purposes and to pay for the cost of issuance. Proceeds for the 2021 Ser. A forward delivery bonds will be used to refund the 2011A bonds in December 2021.

PROFILE

SRP provides electric, water supply and irrigation services to customers in the Phoenix-Mesa metropolitan area. The electric service area of SRP is 2,900 square miles.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

