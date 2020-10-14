info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Aa1 to San Antonio (CPS Energy) TX Combined Utility Enterprise's New Series 2020 Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds; outlook is stable

14 Oct 2020

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of San Antonio (TX) Combined Utility Enterprise's (CPS Energy) $418.8 million senior lien Electric and Gas Systems Revenue Refunding Bonds, Taxable New Series 2020, while maintaining a Aa2 rating on $100 million of remarketed Electric and Gas Systems Variable Rate Junior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2015D. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 senior lien rating considers various strengths including: the utility's broad and growing service area economy; supportive self-regulation on electric and gas rates and sound environmental policies; competitive retail rates despite a high General Fund transfer requirement; a competitive, reliable and diverse power supply; conservative financial record including strong liquidity; and the sound debt structure and risk management program. The Aa2 junior lien rating considers the subordinate pledge relative to the security on the senior lien obligations.

Although CPS Energy has experienced some coronavirus related pressures, we expect this to be a temporary condition, given the utility's strong liquidity and financial performance prior to the pandemic. Management anticipates a weaker financial performance in FY 2021 (January 31st year-end) relative to FY 2020, with $83 million in lower net wholesale revenues, lower retail revenues of $59.9 million and higher operating expenses of $17 million relative to FY 2020, or around $114 million less in net revenues in FY 2021. The higher operating expenses are being driven by the coronavirus related response, as well as an increase in plant maintenance costs. Cash on hand as of June 30th, 2020 was $723 million, which is a decline from around one billion (excluding decommissioning funds) as of FY 2020. Commercial paper outstanding as of June 30th was $200 million. Based on management's medium and high stress scenarios, the fixed charge coverage ratio (FOCC) could decline to 1.50x and below in FY 2021 relative to the 1.75x ratio in the prior year (including general fund transfers as an operating expense, as well as Moody's adjustments for pension expense). This lower coverage level is considered to be a downgrade trigger if it were to persist.

Liquidity is expected to decline to around 240 days for the year (including remaining availability under credit facilities) from the prior year's high level of 398 days , and remain at this level over the next year or so. CPS Energy's liquidity over the past two-three years had been exceptionally strong from an increase in wholesale revenues owing to the utility's ability to benefit from the prior dynamics in the ERCOT wholesale power market including the benefits of scarcity pricing experienced during the past couple of summers. Bad debt expense is expected to increase to around $29 million by the end of the fiscal year, relative to $8 million in FY 2020 owing to the coronavirus. Similarly, accounts receivable greater than 30 days as of August 2020 of $51.1 million were around $23 million higher than the same period in the prior year.

Management has adopted measures to adjust operations and adapt to the financial landscape, such as implementing more proactive outreach to enable customers to remain current on their accounts, as well as controlling and lowering expenses and eliminating or significantly deferring lower priority expenses. CPS Energy is working with the City of San Antonio (Aaa stable) and Bexar County (Aaa stable) to optimize CARES funds to help customers continue to pay their bills. Since March 2020, CPS Energy has a moratorium on service disconnects, with no specified date to lift it as of yet.

Retail rates continue to remain competitive across all customer classes, and management is evaluating the need for a rate increase in calendar year 2021.

CPS Energy's power supply is well balanced with both conventional and renewable energy that continues to evolve towards lower carbon emissions, a key policy initiative. In March 2018, CPS Energy announced its Flexible Path. The Flexible Path is a fresh strategic approach on how CPS Energy will prudently plan for, develop and / or install new energy sources to serve its community. CPS Energy continually evaluates its generation portfolio, and will leverage its existing community-owned generation assets to bridge to a future that enables more non-emitting resources such as wind, solar, energy storage and new technology. Currently, the utility is prioritizing the replacement of capacity from older units, as almost one-third of capacity comes from assets of forty years or older.

While this objective represents a challenge, it appears to be a measured plan to balance clean energy and system reliability and customer growth. Coal-fired generation capacity is expected to decline to around 7% by 2040 under a possible Flexible Path scenario. Moreover, the diverse fuel mix that includes nuclear, coal, natural gas and renewable resources remains well managed and provides the utility with ample flexibility to remain cost competitive as it focuses on sustainability objectives. That said, CPS Energy faces a continuing challenge managing market and commodity risks given its participation in the ERCOT day ahead market as lower energy prices caused by low natural gas prices and abundant wind energy has made its coal fleet less competitive.

CPS Energy has a $3.3 billion capital program over the 2019-2024 period, expected to be 50/50 funded by internally generated cash and new debt issuances. Construction funding from debt proceeds is forecasted to average approximately $309.6 million per year. The capital program primarily focuses on expanding the electric system to accommodate the forecasted annual electric sales increases between 1-2% and gas sales increases between 0.5-1.5% over the next 25 years. Construction projects include electric transmission, electric generation, electric distribution, general properties, and gas facilities. Additionally, the remainder of the capital budget will be used for power generation, gas distribution, and shared services that include a grid optimization program.

CPS Energy's debt ratio as of FY 2020 was 55.6%, with $5.5 billion of debt outstanding, excluding commercial paper, while the adjusted debt ratio which includes Moody's adjustment for net pension liabilities was 68.7%. The adjusted debt ratio is on the higher end relative to similarly rated peers, and may modestly increase somewhat over the next few years with additional debt issuance for the implementation of the capital program. That said, we view the leverage levels as being manageable over the long-run given management's prudent capital spending programs, an amortizing debt structure, and an expectation for maintaining strong liquidity.

Separately, a petition was started by a community environmental group in early September 2020, which if they gain enough signatures to place on a ballot where it is affirmatively voted upon, would (1) replace the Board with a board comprised of City Council members, (2) replace the President & CEO with a director to be selected by the newly comprised board, (3) proscribe the powers and duties of the director, (4) establish an advisory commission, and (5) mandate certain energy and rate-related policies. The earliest possible voting may be held is May 1, 2021. In the event CPS Energy should lose its self-regulated rate making ability, it would be viewed as a credit negative.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the utility's strong competitive position and flexibility in managing the negative impact from the coronavirus economic crisis through the next twelve months. The outlook additionally incorporates our view that financial results will continue to reflect the utility's sound management, and that capital expenditures will continue to be financed through a fairly conservative approach.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- CPS Energy's long-term rating is in the highest rating category of any combined electric and gas utility in the US, so upward rating prospects are limited

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Customer intolerance for any rate increase that would adversely impact financial metrics

- Extended forced outage at its nuclear facility

- Weakening in competitive position or change in business model that impacts fixed cost recovery

- Adjusted debt service coverage that falls below 1.50 times over a three-year period

- Greater than anticipated impact from coronavirus related economic crisis that could lead to lower levels of liquidity beyond FY 2021

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds are secured by the net revenue pledge of CPS Energy's electric and natural gas systems; there is a sum-sufficient rate covenant required which includes a deposit of 6% of gross revenues into the repair and replacement account, that effectively provides greater than the stated sum-sufficient debt service coverage. There is an additional bonds test of 1.50 times maximum annual debt service on senior lien bonds and 1.00 times on all senior and junior-lien debt obligations and a debt service reserve on senior lien bonds funded at average annual debt service and provided by a surety policy from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (A2 stable). There is no debt service reserve for the junior lien bonds. The junior lien pledge is subordinate and inferior to the pledge of net revenues securing the senior lien bonds, but prior and superior to the lien on, and pledge of, the net revenues securing the payment of the commercial paper notes.

Proforma for the current refunding and remarketing and excluding commercial paper outstanding, outstanding senior lien debt will comprise around 73% of total debt outstanding with outstanding junior lien comprising the remaining 27%. As of FY 2020 (January year-end), senior and junior liens' outstanding debt ratio was 67.7% and 32.3% respectively. Approximately 87% of the debt will remain fixed rate, with the remaining 13% as variable.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from New Series 2020 senior lien bonds, in addition to the bond premium, will be used to refund approximately $375 million of outstanding Series 2013 junior lien tax exempt fixed rate bonds, as well as pay issuance fees. CPS Energy anticipates net present value savings of around $98 million associated with the refunding.

CPS Energy is also remarketing approximately $100 million of outstanding Series 2015D Variable Rate Junior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds. The 2015D bonds will remain on the junior lien tranche and will be remarketed as mandatory soft put bonds with four- to five-year terms.

PROFILE

CPS Energy is a combined utility owned by the City of San Antonio. CPS Energy provides near monopoly locally-owned electric service to a strong economic area that includes all of Bexar County (Aaa stable) and part of seven adjacent counties. There is no service area boundary for the CPS Energy gas system.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer Chang
Lead Analyst
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Angelo Sabatelle
Additional Contact
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

