Moody's assigns Aa1 to San Mateo County, CA's 2021 Series A-1 and A-2, and Series B LRBs; affirms outstanding Aaa issuer rating and Aa1 LRBs; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to San Mateo County Joint Powers Financing Authority's $144.5 million Lease Revenue Bonds (Cordilleras Mental Health Center Replacement Project) 2021 Series A-1, $77.5 million Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds (Maple Street Correctional Center) 2021 Series A-2 (Federally Taxable), and $35.4 million Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds (Federally Taxable), 2021 Series B. Moody's affirms its Aa1 rating on San Mateo County's approximately $521 million in outstanding lease revenue bonds. Moody's also affirms its Aaa outstanding issuer rating on the county, which is the county's hypothetical GOULT equivalent rating. There is no rated debt outstanding associated with the issuer rating. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the county's exceptionally large Silicon Valley tax base and affluent local resident profile. The rating further incorporates the county's very strong financial position and its practice of providing annual general fund support to its medical center enterprise, which remains modest compared to the county's large scale of operations. The county's debt, pensions and other post-employment benefits are manageable and management has taken proactive steps to addressing these long-term liabilities.

The Aa1 rating on the lease revenue bonds is one notch lower than Moody's Aaa issuer rating on the county. The notching reflects a standard legal structure for a California abatement lease financing with leased assets that we view as "more essential." The notching also reflects the strong legal features of California general obligation bonds that are not shared by lease revenue debt.

The issuance of the 2021 Series B bonds, by way of refunding of the 2013 A bonds, will satisfy a springing provision in the Trust Agreement which will eliminate the common reserve requirement for parity obligations issued pursuant to the 1994 Master Lease, including the 2021 Series B bonds and the county's 2018 Series A and 2019 Series A bonds. While credit negative, this is partially mitigated by the fact that the county insures all of its buildings against earthquake and flood damage with $50 million aggregate coverage per occurrence and has several unencumbered assets with total estimated value exceeding $300 million that can be substituted as leased assets under the Master Facility Lease, in the occurrence of an abatement event.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county will maintain a strong financial position supported by a large and diverse tax base and that the county's long-term liabilities may grow, but will remain manageable, over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Material growth to long-term liabilities

Significant increase of general fund support for hospital and health care enterprise operations

Meaningful erosion of financial position

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's issuer rating is equivalent to its hypothetical general obligation bond rating. In California, general obligation bonds are secured by a dedicated, voter-approved property tax, which is restricted for debt service and benefits from a priority lien for bondholders secured by state statute.

The Lease Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series A-1 and 2021 Series A-2 are secured by base rental payments received by the San Mateo County Joint Powers Financing Authority from the county under a Master Facility Lease originally dated 2014. Leased assets under the Master Facility Lease include the county's Maple Street Correctional Center and Cordilleras Mental Health Center valued at approximately $320 million, providing adequate security for the estimated $261.7 million parity debt outstanding under the Master Facility Lease. Legal provisions for the Lease Revenue Bonds include that the county will provide fire and extended coverage insurance and rental interruption insurance for 24 months. There will be no Debt Service Reserve Fund for the 2021 A-1 or 2021 A-2 Bonds.

The Lease Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series B are secured by base rental payments received by the San Mateo County Joint Powers Financing Authority from the county under a Master Facility Lease originally dated 1994. Leased assets under the Master Facility Lease include the county's Medical Center Campus, County Office Building No. 2, County Crime Lab, Health Administration Building and Medical Center Improvements, and Regional Operations Center with a collective estimated value of $401 million. The leased assets are pledged to an estimated $298.2 million parity debt outstanding under the Master Facility Lease. The legal provisions for the Lease Revenue Bonds include that the county will provide fire and extended coverage insurance and rental interruption insurance for 24 months. There will be no Debt Service Reserve Fund for the 2021 B Bonds as the reserve fund requirement under the Trust Agreement will be eliminated once the 2013 Series A Bonds are refunded.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2021 Series A-1 bonds will finance the construction of the Cordilleras Project mental health services project while the 2021 Series A-2 bonds will refund the county's Series 2014A bonds for debt service savings. The county intends to augment debt service due under the 2014 Master Lease with a $45 million equity contribution.

The 2021 Series B bonds will refund the county's 2013A bonds for debt service savings.

PROFILE

San Mateo County is located on the San Francisco Peninsula, covering 455 square miles and contains 20 incorporated cities and the San Francisco International Airport. The county has a population of approximately 775,132 and is the 14th largest county in California based on population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260202. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

