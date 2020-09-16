Moody's assigns Aa1 to Santa Clara Valley Water District's (CA) 2020 Water System Refunding Revenue Bonds and Revenue COPs; stable outlook

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Santa Clara Valley Water District, CA Water Enterprise's (the "Enterprise") Water System Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and Taxable Series 2020B as well as Revenue Certificates of Participation (Water Utility System Improvement Projects), Series 2020C and Taxable Series 2020D. The estimated par amounts are $24.0 million (Series 2020A), $73.4 million (Taxable Series 2020B), $41.3 million (Series 2020C) and $81.6 million (Taxable Series 2020D). We maintain Aa1 ratings on the district's outstanding parity debt, affecting $440.7 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's large size and economic strength of the service area, healthy financial position supported by solid debt service coverage and ample liquidity. The district benefits from a strong management team, and the board has a long-standing record of adopting rate increases, which is factored into the rating. The rating also incorporates the district's stable customer base with long-term take-or-pay contracts, large capital improvement plan and relatively standard legal provisions for bondholders. The rating additionally factors that the district's water storage remains well above-average, despite the district having to drain the Anderson Reservoir to a deadpool level by October.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Santa Clara Valley Water District. In order to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the communities within the district's service area, the board did not adopt certain rate increases in fiscal 2021. Based on projected operating results, which are based on reasonable assumptions, debt service coverage will remain solid.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to maintain a strong liquidity position and sound debt service coverage given management's prudent fiscal practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Large sustained increases in debt service coverage levels

- Continued maintenance of a strong liquidity position

- Sizeable diversification in water supply

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained deterioration in debt service coverage levels

- Sizeable declines in liquidity

- Material decline in water storage

LEGAL SECURITY

The current issuance is issued under the parity master resolution and is subordinate to the Enterprise's outstanding senior obligations (Aa1 stable) and secured by net water utility system revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Water System Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and Taxable Series 2020B will refund outstanding commercial paper that was issued to finance capital projects for the water utility system. The Revenue COPs Series 2020C and Taxable Series 2020D will finance various water utility system projects.

PROFILE

Santa Clara Valley Water District is a special district that supplies water and provides flood protection services to nearly two million residents in Santa Clara County (Aa1 stable). The wealth levels of residents in the district are strong with a median family income at 177.9% of the US. The district imports water into the county, manages the ground water basin, and owns and operates three water treatment plants, an advanced water purification center, ten reservoirs, three pumping stations, a hydroelectric plant, 18 recharge facilities in six major recharge systems, and related distribution facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

