Moody's assigns Aa1 to Snohomish County, WA's 2020 LTGO bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Snohomish County, Washington's $75 million Limited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2020, Series A and $3 million Limited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2020, Series B (Qualified Private Activity). We maintain a Aa1 issuer rating and Aa1 ratings on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax(GOLT) bonds, with about $366.6 million outstanding, post-issuance. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the county's massive and diverse tax base with solid wealth and income measures. Though the declining regional workforce of Boeing Company (Baa2 negative) weighs negatively on the region's employment, the economy is not economically concentrated enough for this to produce substantial negative effects, especially relative to broader unemployment. Finances will be largely stable, with timely expense adjustments for declining revenue, though the county's diverse revenue sources add to the county's stability. Debt and pensions are modest, compare favorably to similarly rated peers and are expected to be largely stable.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Sales taxes are expected to decline 11% for 2020 compared to the prior year and, favorably, the county has already reduced expenses to mitigate the impact. Stability in property taxes, charges for services and intergovernmental revenue will also reduce the overall impact.
The Aa1 GOLT ratings reflect the general credit characteristics of the county, as well as the full faith and credit and all available revenue pledge in Washington. Moody's generally rates GOLT-like pledges at the same level as the issuer, or general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT)-equivalent, rating in Washington because of the strength of the full faith and credit and all available revenue pledge.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the local economy will mirror national trends or even recover faster than others due to the large size and diverse regional employment in tech and other growth industries. Though fund balance may decline slightly, we expect the county will effectively balance operations and maintain sufficient fund balance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial improvement in socioeconomic measures compared to peers
- Material growth in fund balance and liquidity
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant, multiyear decline in fund balance or available reserves
- Substantial decline in economic conditions, including sustained unemployment rates that materially exceed regional peers
- Loss of major taxpayer or decline in overall property values
LEGAL SECURITY
The 2020 bonds are limited tax general obligations of the county, which are secured by the county's pledge of its full faith, credit and resources to repayment of the bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds will be used to refund outstanding maturities of the county's 2010A, 2010B and 2010C bonds.
PROFILE
Snohomish County is located north of King County (Aaa stable) and Seattle (Aaa stable) in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metropolitan statistical area. Comprising 2,087 square-miles, most of the 786,620 residents (as of the 2018 American Community Survey) reside in and around Everett, WA on the western side of the county, adjacent to Puget Sound.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
