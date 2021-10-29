Moody's assigns Aa1 to Snohomish County, WA's 2021 GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Snohomish County, WA's $34.3 million Limited Tax General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2021, Series A and $125.8 million Limited Tax General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2021, Series B (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains the Aa1 issuer rating and Aa1 ratings on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Following the sale, the county will have about $358.3 million in net direct debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the county's massive and diverse tax base with solid wealth and income measures benefitting from its location within the Puget Sound economy. Finances are stable, supported by the county's diverse revenue resources, prudent expenditure management, federal stimulus funding and strong fiscal policies. Additionally, debt and pension liabilities are modest and are expected to be manageable.

The Aa1 GOLT ratings reflect the general credit characteristics of the county, as well as the full faith and credit and all available revenue pledge in Washington. Moody's generally rates GOLT-like pledges at the same level as the issuer, or general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT)-equivalent, rating in Washington because of the strength of the full faith and credit and all available revenue pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the local economy will mirror national trends or even recover faster than others due to the large size and diverse regional employment in tech and other growth industries. Though fund balance may decline slightly over the next few years, we expect the county will effectively balance operations and maintain sufficient fund balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintain currently strong reserve position in line with revenue growth and despite continued expenditure growth

- Continued growth in the local economy that results in improved resident incomes

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant declines in fund balance and liquidity

- Substantial weakening of economic conditions, including sustained unemployment rates that materially exceed regional peers

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2021 bonds are limited tax general obligations of the county, which are secured by the county's pledge of its full faith, credit and resources to repayment of the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2021A bonds will be used to fund the county's Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration project, as well as to refund a portion of the outstanding maturities of the LTGO 2011B bonds.

Proceeds from the 2021B bonds will be used to finance the county's Bomarc Building and Conservations Futures projects, as well as to refund the remaining LTGO 2011B bonds, and a portion of the LTGO 2012B and 2013 bonds.

PROFILE

Snohomish County is located north of King County (Aaa stable) and Seattle (Aaa stable) in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metropolitan statistical area. Comprising 2,087 square-miles, the county is the third most populous in the state with an estimated 2021 population of about 844,400.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

