Moody's assigns Aa1 to Spokane County, WA's LTGO Bonds, Series 2022A&B

New York, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Spokane County, Washington's $13.4 million Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt) and $15.1 million Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022B (Taxable). Moody's maintains its Aa1 ratings on the county's approximately $178 million of outstanding limited tax general obligation bonds and a Aa1 rating on the county's issuer rating. The issuer rating is equivalent to the county's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the county's large and growing tax base that serves as a regional economic hub for Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. The county benefits from a considerable health care and higher education presence as well as a large and growing Air Force base. Reserves and liquidity levels are healthy following six years of annual operating surpluses. Debt and pension liabilities are modest as the county has limited additional debt plans and pension liabilities are declining.
The Aa1 general obligation limited tax ratings reflect the general credit characteristics of the county, as well as the full faith and credit and all available revenue pledge in Washington, which Moody's generally rates at the same level as the issuer, or general obligation unlimited tax-equivalent ratings.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the county's financial position will remain strong for the rating level, underpinned by a demonstrated history of sound operating performance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material strengthening of the county's wealth and income measures
- Continued, strong tax base expansion
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial decline in the county's tax base
- Sharp deterioration of the county's financial position, driving lower reserve and liquidity levels
LEGAL SECURITY
The county's general obligation bonds are limited-tax general obligations, backed by the county's full faith, credit pledge of all legally available revenues to repay the bonds.
The county also provides a credit enhancement to the Spokane Public Facilities District (PFD), WA's 2021A and 2021B bonds. The county pledges to replenish the debt service reserve fund supporting these bonds in the event that withdrawals are made from it. The county pledges its full faith and credit and all available resources to make this payment.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The county will use the proceeds of the bonds, together with other available funds, to finance the construction of the Spokane Regional Indoor Small Arms Range, a joint project between the county and Fairchild Air Force Base.
PROFILE
The county serves an estimated 2021 population of 542,100 residents across 1,758 square miles of eastern Washington (Aaa stable), including the City of Spokane (Aa2 stable). The county provides residents various services, including law enforcement, a sanitary sewage collection system, road maintenance, land use planning and zoning enforcement, municipal golf courses and park and recreation facilities.
