Moody's assigns Aa1 to State University of Iowa's Series 2020 revenue refunding bonds; outlook is stable

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to State University of Iowa's (SUI) proposed $32.8 million Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 with a final maturity in fiscal 2037. We maintain our Aa1 and Aa2 ratings affecting $1.4 billion of bonds associated with the university under various security pledges, including the University of Iowa Facilities Corporation. The total does not include the rated debt for the separately secured University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC, Aa2 stable). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aa1 is based on SUI's excellent strategic position as the state's flagship university, membership in the Big Ten athletic conference, and its academic medical center (AMC) - which is the only public AMC in the State of Iowa (Aaa stable). The rating also reflects SUI's strong spendable cash and investments inclusive of the University of Iowa Foundation, healthy operating cash flow margins, and manageable leverage. Also incorporated is an expanding patient care enterprise through UIHC. Primary fundamental credit challenges include high competition for students, heavy operating revenue reliance on UIHC performance, thin liquidity relative to its Aa-rated peers, and a debt structure composed primarily of bonds with narrow revenue pledges in a time of high uncertainty.

The university confronts several risks associated with the coronavirus, including potential impacts on state funding and enrollment heading into fiscal 2021. At this time, the university is planning for on campus enrollment in the fall and is developing plans to safely accommodate students, faculty and staff. UIHC, while negatively impacted from the halt of elective surgeries in March, is still estimating near breakeven operations for fiscal 2020 and is expecting improved performance in fiscal 2021. Favorably, the university has strong leadership and management, supporting strong governance practices, providing some mitigation in times of great uncertainty.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given substantial implications for public health and safety. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond will depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of a manageable operating deficit in fiscal 2020, followed by improving operating performance in fiscal 2021 and return to a double-digit operating cash flow margin in fiscal 2022. The outlook also reflects Moody's base case macroeconomic scenario, which includes a sharp contraction in economic growth in calendar 2020 followed by a rebound in calendar 2021. However, given uncertainty surrounding the impact of the outbreak, there are a range of possible outcomes. The risks to the baseline forecasts remain firmly to the downside.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial and sustained increase in liquidity relative to debt and operations

- Significant and continual increase in operating cash flow

- Improved operating revenue diversity

- Material increase in student demand driving strong growth in net tuition revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Greater than anticipated downside pressure associated with the pandemic, driving both heightened revenue pressures and a weakened balance sheet position

- Persistent deterioration of SUI's or UIHC's operating performance

- Substantial borrowing without corresponding growth in revenue or reserves

- For individual revenue pledges, deterioration of debt service coverage from pledged revenues beyond fiscal 2021 or indication of lack of ability or willingness to provide support for individual pleges

LEGAL SECURITY

UIFC bonds are secured by lease payments made to UIFC from SUI's general operating budget; there are ground leases between the Board of Regents and UIFC for the buildings and land, with the same termination dates as the facility leases; the leases are an absolute and unconditional obligation of the university, with no abatement. All but the UIFC Series 2019 and proposed Series 2020 bonds maintain debt service reserve funds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds, along with available university funds, will go towards refunding various series and maturities of outstanding facilities corporation bonds and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

State University of Iowa, located in Iowa City (Aaa stable), is the State of Iowa's flagship institution. The university serves a vital state health care role as Iowa's only academic medical center and is one of only three public universities in the state and a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance. SUI offers a broad array of undergraduate and graduate degrees, including medicine, law, business, as well as a renowned Writer's Workshop program. The university reported fall 2019 enrollment with a headcount just over 32,500. The university's consolidated operating revenue is $3.8 billion, including University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

University of Iowa Facilities Corporation is a non-profit corporation organized for the benefit of University of Iowa Center for Advancement and the university, particularly through land and facilities acquisition and other means. The facilities corporation is authorized under state laws to borrow money and, by resolution by the Executive Committee of its Board of Directors, to issue bonds on behalf of the Iowa Board of Regents for the benefit of SUI.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

