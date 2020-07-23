Moody's assigns Aa1 to State University of Iowa's proposed series 2020 revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 State University of Iowa's proposed $7.4 million Academic Building Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series S.U.I. 2020 (The State University of Iowa) with a final maturity in fiscal 2033. We maintain our Aa1 and Aa2 ratings on approximately $1 billion of bonds associated with the university under various security pledges, including the University of Iowa Facilities Corporation. The total does not include the rated debt for the separately secured University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC, Aa2 stable). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aa1 is based on SUI's excellent strategic position as the state's flagship university, membership in the Big Ten athletic conference, and its academic medical center (AMC) - which is the only public AMC in the State of Iowa (Aaa stable). The rating also reflects SUI's strong spendable cash and investments inclusive of the University of Iowa Foundation, healthy operating cash flow margins, and manageable leverage. While the Academic Building Revenue bonds are solely secured by a broad revenue pledge of the university, debt service reimbursement from the state mitigates leverage. Also incorporated is an expanding patient care enterprise through UIHC. Primary fundamental credit challenges include high competition for students, heavy operating revenue reliance on UIHC performance, thin liquidity relative to its Aa-rated peers, and a debt structure composed primarily of bonds with narrow revenue pledges in a time of high uncertainty.

The university confronts several risks associated with the coronavirus, including potential future state funding cuts, enrollment pressures, and lower athletics revenues heading into fiscal 2021. At this time, the university is planning for on campus enrollment in the fall and has developed plans to accommodate students, faculty and, staff. UIHC, while negatively impacted from the halt of elective surgeries in March, had better than expected performance for the final months of fiscal 2020 and is estimating a surplus for the fiscal year. Favorably, the university has strong leadership and management, supporting strong governance practices, providing some mitigation in times of great uncertainty.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of a manageable operating deficit in fiscal 2021, with a return to a double-digit operating cash flow margin in fiscal 2022. It also reflects the university's close management and oversight of the various limited revenue pledges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Substantial and sustained increase in liquidity relative to debt and operations

-Significant and continual increase in operating cash flow

-Improved operating revenue diversity

-Material increase in student demand driving strong growth in net tuition revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Greater than anticipated downside pressure associated with the pandemic, driving both heightened revenue pressures and a weakened balance sheet position

-Persistent deterioration of SUI's or UIHC's operating performance

-Substantial borrowing without corresponding growth in revenue or reserves

-For individual revenue pledges, deterioration of debt service coverage from pledged revenues beyond fiscal 2021 or indication of lack of ability or willingness to provide support for individual pledges

LEGAL SECURITY

Academic Building Revenue Bonds (ABR) are secured by a broad pledge of gross student tuition and charges, as well as other institutional income. The ABR bonds are also supported by a DSRF. SUI receives debt service reimbursement from the State for all ABR bonds, although the State has no legal obligation to provide this reimbursement and it is not pledged to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2020 bonds will go towards refunding a portion of outstanding Academic Building Revenue Bonds, Series S.U.I. 2010.

PROFILE

State University of Iowa, located in Iowa City (Aaa stable), is the State of Iowa's flagship institution. The university serves a vital state health care role as Iowa's only academic medical center and is one of only three public universities in the state and a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance. SUI offers a broad array of undergraduate and graduate degrees, including medicine, law, business, as well as a renowned Writer's Workshop program. The university reported fall 2019 enrollment with a headcount just over 32,500. The university's consolidated operating revenue is $3.8 billion, including University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jared Brewster

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

