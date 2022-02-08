Moody's assigns Aa1 to State of Wisconsin's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the State of Wisconsin's approximately $73 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2022, Series 1; $237 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2022, Series 2 (Taxable); and $129 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2023, Series 1 (Forward Delivery). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 general obligation rating reflects Wisconsin's well-funded pension system and limited OPEB liability, moderate but steady economic growth, conservatively managed budgets, improved reserves and solid cash position. The state's low fixed costs - despite Wisconsin's slightly elevated debt levels - outweigh the credit challenge of the state's relatively low GAAP-basis fund balances.

Recent projections from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau's January 2022 report indicate that general fund balance will increase by the end of fiscal 2023, a major improvement from prior projections that indicated reserve declines. However, GAAP-basis fund balances will likely remain below the sector median.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that the State will continue its prudent budget management practices, enabling the state to maintain solid overall liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of strong long-term fund balance and liquidity

- Stronger economic and population trends

- Improved fiscal flexibility, currently challenged by supermajority requirement for tax increases, lack of binding consensus in revenue forecasting, and lack of multiyear expenditure forecasts

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Departure from prudent fiscal management practices that have aligned spending with the state's moderate economic growth

- Return to structural budget imbalance and reliance on significant non-recurring measures to address budget gap

- Significant deterioration of the state's financial position resulting in weakening of liquidity or larger negative GAAP-basis fund balances

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are supported by the State of Wisconsin's full faith, credit and taxing power.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2022, Series 1 will be used to fund general obligation commercial paper (GO CP) notes and refund certain general obligation bonds. Following the funding of the GO CP notes, the GO CP program will have no outstanding balance, and the liquidity facilities supporting those notes will terminate without renewal. The bonds and notes were initially issued for various general governmental purposes.

Proceeds of the General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2022, Series 2 (Taxable) will be used to advance refund, for interest savings, general obligation bonds initially issued for various general governmental purposes.

Proceeds of the General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2023, Series 1 (Forward Delivery) will be used to refund, for interest savings, general obligation bonds initially issued for various general governmental purposes. These bonds include a forward delivery purchase agreement with forward settlement date for issuance no later than April 30, 2023.

PROFILE

Wisconsin is a north-central state with the twentieth largest population at 5.9 million. Its GDP ranks twenty-first among states at $368 billion (as of Q3 2021).

