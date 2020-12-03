Moody's assigns Aa1 to TMC3 Development Corporation's (TX) 2020 lease revenue bonds (TAMUS); outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to TMC3 Development Corporation's (TX) proposed approximately $35.6 million of Taxable Lease Revenue Bonds (TAMUS), Series 2020 based on a lease agreement with the Texas A&M University System. We maintain the following ratings on the Texas A&M University System's $5 billion of outstanding rated debt: Aaa on parity debt secured by Permanent University Fund (PUF) distributions and Revenue Financing System (RFS) bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment of the Aa1 on the Series 2020 bonds is based on the Texas A&M University System's (TAMUS or the System) general credit quality, with a Aaa highest rating, and also incorporates the risk associated with the annual appropriation of funding for base rent payments by the System and the subordination of base rent payments to PUF and RFS revenue bond debt. The Aa1 rating also is also supported by the importance of the financed asset to the system's strategic initiatives at the Texas Medical Center in Houston.

The System's Aaa highest rating reflects robust financial resources relative to operations, strong capital and operating support from the Aaa-rated State of Texas, and the system's large scale, with 11 campuses serving an over 150,000 headcount students throughout the state. Tempering factors include rising, though still manageable, leverage relative to revenue and cash flow, with ongoing infrastructure needs across the system and added complexity from third party partnerships.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of continued robust financial resources, strong state support, and sustained demand. Looking through the pandemic, we expect the system to maintain favorable operating performance, excellent financial reserves relative to debt and operations, and manageable borrowing. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectations of the system's continued commitment to annually appropriate funds for base rental payments on the current issue, as well as other lease revenue bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Not applicable since the rating for the current transaction is based on structural considerations that result in a rating differential from the system's highest Aaa rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Any indication of nonappropriation of funding for base rent payments

-Credit deterioration of TAMUS

-Decline in credit quality of PUF debt or material and sustained loss of PUF endowment corpus

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are special, limited obligations of the issuer (TMC3 Development Corporation) payable from certain funds pledged pursuant to the indenture, which primarily consist of TAMUS Base Rent Payments made pursuant to a lease between the issuer, as landlord, and TAMUS, for the use and benefit of Texas A&M University Health Science Center, as tenant. Under the lease, the System will pay base rent to the trustee, for the account of the issuer; base rent will be pledged by the issuer to the trustee to cover debt service payments with respect to the bonds. Base rent payments are subject to annual appropriation of available funds by the state legislature and by the TAMUS Board. TAMUS anticipates making base rent payments from its interest in the Available University Fund (AUF), which consists of annual distributions from the PUF, but may also pay from any of its lawfully available revenues. The bonds are subordinate to the System's RFS and PUF bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds will be used to construct, improve and equip the System's leasehold interest in the shared Collaborative Building on the TMC3 BioResearch Campus and to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Texas A&M University System is a land, sea and space grant comprehensive higher education system, with 11 individual institutions and eight research and service agencies located throughout the state. The system had total cash and investments of $16.5 billion and operating revenue of over $4.8 billion for fiscal 2019 (August 31 fiscal year end). Fall 2020 enrollment was over 152,000 students on a headcount basis.

Texas Medical Center (TMC) coordinates capital investment, shared services, and some collaborative initiatives for the 61 member institutions at the world's largest medical complex and the 8th largest business district in the US. Its primary source of revenue is generated from the ownership or operation of parking on the 1,400-acre campus. TMC formed TMC3 Development Corporation, a nonprofit corporation, to facilitate development of the Collaborative Building on the TMC3 BioResearch Campus. TMC3 consists of a 37-acre site that will include research facilities, including the Collaborative Building, for founding partner institutions consisting of Texas Medical Center, the Texas A&M University System, the University of Texas System Health Science Center and UT MD Anderson Cancer Center. The site will also include corporate partners as well as a hotel and conference center, retail, residential and park space, and parking facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

