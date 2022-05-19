Moody's assigns Aa1 to TN Housing Development Agency's Residential Finance Program Bonds, Issue 2022-2; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned an Aa1 rating to the proposed Tennessee Housing Development Agency's (THDA) $149,990,000 Residential Finance Program Bonds Issue 2022-2 (Non-AMT) (Social Bonds) (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be issued under the General Residential Finance Program Bond Resolution (RFP Resolution), dated January 29, 2013, as amended and supplemented. Additionally, Moody's maintains an Aa1 rating on all parity bonds outstanding under the RFP Resolution. The outlook is stable.

This rating action does not apply to bonds issued as part of THDA's Housing Finance Program Resolution (2009 General Resolution, rated Aa2).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the RFP Resolution's sound financial position, conservative debt structure, continued loan origination and active management. Excluding potential loan loss, Moody's adjusted program asset-to-debt (PADR) as of fiscal year-end June 30, 2021 remains relatively unchanged from prior year, registering about 114.7%. Margins were also healthy at about 29%, compared to 28% in the prior year. Similar to other HFAs, the loan portfolio pledged under the RFP Resolution has been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. Moody's stress case loan loss calculations demonstrate that the RFP Resolution has enough financial capacity to absorb any losses resulting from higher foreclosure rates.

Additionally, the RFP Resolution benefits from the presence of strong government insurance, covering about 94.58% of the loan portfolio, as of April 30, 2022. Going forward, THDA indicates that it does not intend to use proceeds from the Bonds to finance mortgage loans insured by private mortgage insurance. Further, THDA, through its Volunteer Mortgage Loan Servicing offers partial claim assistance programs and loan modification programs to keep borrowers in their home while mitigating potential loan losses to the RFP Resolution.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on cash flow projections submitted by THDA's financial advisor that show the RFP Resolution's ability to meet all of its obligations in a timely manner, the likelihood that its liquidity and fund balance will remain strong in the near term, and management initiatives aimed at maintaining loan portfolio quality and performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant growth in program asset-to-debt ratio levels coupled with meaningful improvement in loan portfolio performance and sustained increases in profit margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material deterioration of PADR levels, significant erosion of profit margins, weak loan portfolio performance, actions by management that increase risk profile, or actions by the state government that severely erode the financial strength of the RFP Resolution beyond our stress assumptions.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are payable from all the revenues and assets pledged under the RFP Resolution, including loan repayments and prepayments and monies in the Bond Reserve Fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance new first-lien single-family mortgage loans and pay cost of issuance. If required, a portion of the proceeds will be used to make a deposit to the Bond Reserve Fund and to pay capitalized interest.

PROFILE

THDA is a political subdivision of the state of Tennessee, created in 1973 and authorized to issue bonds to further affordable housing in the state. The RFP Resolution was established on January 2013 and provides an "Open Indenture" structure for the financing of single family mortgage loans intended for occupancy by persons of low and moderate income. As of April 30, 2022, there were approximately $2.73 billion (unaudited) of bonds outstanding and about $2.58 billion of mortgage loans outstanding under the RFP Resolution. THDA has no taxing power.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Omar Ouzidane

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

