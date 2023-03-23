Moody's assigns Aa1 to TN Housing Development Agency's Residential Finance Program Bonds, Issue 2023-1A and Issue 2023-1B; outlook Stable

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned an Aa1 rating to the proposed $120,000,000 Tennessee Housing Development Agency's Residential Finance Program Bonds, Issue 2023-1A (Non-AMT) (Social Bonds) and $20,000,000 Residential Finance Program Bonds, Issue 2023-1B (Federally Taxable) (Social Bonds), collectively the "Bonds". The Bonds will be issued under Tennessee Housing Development Agency's (THDA) General Residential Finance Program Bond Resolution (Resolution), dated January 29, 2013, as amended and supplemented. Additionally, Moody's maintains an Aa1 rating all parity bonds outstanding under the Resolution. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 rating reflects the Resolution's sound financial position, conservative debt structure, continued loan origination and active program management. Margins (net revenues as a % of total revenues) are strong at about 30%, as of fiscal year-end June 30, 2022. Excluding adjustment for potential loan losses, program asset-to-debt ratio (PADR) is healthy at about 115.8%.
Similar to other HFAs, the loan portfolio pledged under the Resolution has been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, but foreclosure rates remain manageable. The Resolution benefits from the presence of strong federal government insurance, covering about 95% of the loan portfolio, as of February 28, 2023. Additionally, Moody's stress case loan loss calculations demonstrate that the Resolution has enough financial capacity to absorb any losses resulting from higher foreclosure rates.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is based on cash flow projections submitted by THDA's financial advisor that show the Resolution's ability to meet all of its obligations in a timely manner. The stable outlook also incorporates management initiatives aimed at maintaining loan portfolio quality and performance and the likelihood that liquidity and fund balance will remain sound the near term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Significant growth in program asset-to-debt ratio levels coupled with meaningful improvement in loan portfolio performance and sustained increases in profit margins.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Material deterioration of PADR levels, significant erosion of profit margins, weak loan portfolio performance, actions by management that increase risk profile, or actions by the state government that severely erode the financial strength of the Resolution beyond our stress assumptions.
LEGAL SECURITY
The Bonds are payable from all the revenues and assets pledged under the Resolution, including loan repayments and prepayments and monies in the Bond Reserve Fund.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance new first-lien single-family mortgage loans, purchase mortgage backed securities (MBS), and pay cost of issuance. If required, a portion of the proceeds will also be used to make a deposit to the Bond Reserve Fund and to pay capitalized interest.
PROFILE
THDA is a political subdivision of the state of Tennessee, created in 1973 and authorized to issue bonds to further affordable housing in the state. The Resolution was established on January 2013 and provides an "Open Indenture" structure for the financing of single family mortgage loans intended for occupancy by persons of low and moderate income. As of February 28, 2023, there were approximately $2.63 billion (unaudited) of bonds outstanding and about $2.63 billion of mortgage loans outstanding under the Resolution. THDA has no taxing power.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
