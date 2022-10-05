Moody's assigns Aa1 to Tampa Bay Water, FL's revenue bonds, outlook stable

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Tampa Bay Water, FL's $120.5 million Utility System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed its Aa1 rating on Tampa Bay Water's (TBW) outstanding revenue bonds. Following the issuance, TBW is estimated to have $926 million of revenue debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 rating reflects TBW's position as the exclusive supplier of water to the large and growing Tampa Bay region, exceptional long-term capital and financial planning, and unlimited rate-setting authority, all of which help mitigate the authority's high exposure to physical climate risks. The Aa1 rating also incorporates TBW's strong operating model, which has a predictable operating budget and strong revenue structure (member governments are billed monthly and payments to TBW are senior to their own debt service requirements). TBW's strong customer base, prudent management, and favorable operating model help mitigate its practice of setting rates such that annual debt service coverage is relatively narrow. While TBW's debt burden is somewhat above average, the service area's growth and the authority's prudent financial planning will help mitigate this factor.
In late September 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, about 100 miles south of Tampa. TBW officials report the hurricane resulted in minimal damage to the utility's infrastructure and facilities. While TBW experienced a few power interruptions, redundancy across the water system and emergency generators allowed the system to meet all customer water demands throughout the entire storm. Hurricane Ian is the most recent example of how physical climate risks will be an inherent credit risk for the authority.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that TBW's strong customer base and prudent long-range financial and capital planning will continue to support the Aa1 rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained, material increase in debt service coverage
- Moderation of debt burden
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Trend of negative budget variances that results in lower than projected debt service coverage
- Material decline in liquidity and/or increase in debt burden
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are backed by net revenues of the water system.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2022 bonds will be used to finance multiple capital projects needed to renew and replace aging assets and install new facilities. Projects include increasing the system's surface water treatment capacity by 20 million gallons per day (MGD), constructing a new transmission main in Southern Hillsborough County, installing a new pipeline and pump station for the desalination facility, and improving infrastructure at various wellfields, among other projects.
PROFILE
TBW is a water utility that sells wholesale water to six member governments: Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, the City of New Port Richey, the City of St. Petersburg, and the City of Tampa. TBW service area covers more than 2.5 million customers throughout the Tampa region. TBW is governed by a board appointed by member governments.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
