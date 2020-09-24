Moody's assigns Aa1 to Tennessee Housing Development Agency's Residential Finance Program Bonds, Issue 2020-4; outlook Stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 rating to the proposed $145 million of Tennessee Housing Development Agency's (the "THDA" or "Agency") Residential Finance Program Bonds, Issue 2020-4 (Non-AMT) (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be issued under the General Residential Finance Program Bond Resolution (the "RFP Resolution"), dated January 29, 2013, as amended and supplemented. Additionally, Moody's maintains a Aa1 rating on about $2.75 billion of bonds issued and outstanding under the RFP Resolution, as of August 31, 2020. The outlook is stable.

This rating action does not apply to bonds issued as part of the Agency's Housing Finance Program Resolution (Tennessee HDA - Housing Finance Program Bonds or the "2009 General Resolution", rated Aa2) and the Homeownership Program Resolution (Tennessee HDA-Homeownership Program Bonds or the "1985 General Resolution", rated Aa1).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the RFP Resolution's strong financial position, conservative debt structure, continued loan origination and active management. As of August 31, 2020 (unaudited), there were approximately $2.7 billion of mortgage loans outstanding under the General Resolution, of which roughly 96% are covered by strong government insurance, limiting potential loan losses. However, we expect the Coronavirus outbreak and related executive orders and legislative actions, such as mortgage loan forbearance, to pressure margins for the duration of the pandemic. Management indicates that it has granted forbearance approvals for 1,753 loans (7%), relative to a total of 992 we previously reported. The share of granted forbearance, though, remains manageable despite the increase. This is supported by the RFP Resolution's strong financial position and our anticipation that not all of these loans will end up in foreclosure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on cash flow projections, submitted by the THDA's financial advisor, that show program's ability to meet all of its obligations, the likelihood that the program's liquidity and fund balance will remain strong and management initiatives aimed at improving and maintaining loan portfolio performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant growth of program asset-to-debt ratio levels coupled with meaningful improvement in loan portfolio performance and sustained increases in profit margins.

- FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Material deterioration of asset-to-debt ratio levels, significant erosion of profit margins, weak loan portfolio performance, actions by management that increase risk profile, or actions by the state government that severely erode the financial strength of the program beyond our stress assumptions.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are payable from all the revenues and assets pledged under the RFP Resolution, including loan repayments and prepayments, and monies in the Bond Reserve Fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to refund certain previously issued bonds, finance new first-lien single-family mortgage loans and pay cost of issuance. If required, a portion of the proceeds will be used to make a deposit to the Bond Reserve Fund and to pay capitalized interest.

PROFILE

THDA is a political subdivision of the State of Tennessee, created in 1973 and authorized to issue bonds to further affordable housing in the state. THDA established the RFP Resolution on January 2013 to reduce its reliance on the 1985 General Resolution which has a moral obligation pledge from the State of Tennessee (General Obligation rated Aaa, stable). The RFP Resolution provides an "Open Indenture" structure for the financing of single family mortgage loans intended for occupancy by persons of low and moderate income. THDA has no taxing power.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

